Denise Richards, 52, defies her age in incredible new sultry snap

Denise Richards is known for her age-defying beauty and she put that on full display in her latest Instagram photo where she looked half her age in a sensational leather jacket.

The 52-year-old looked beautiful in her daring fashion choice which was paired with a dark corset and the hint of a lacy bra. Denise resembled a pristine Barbie doll in the snap, with her makeup helping with her youthful looks, alongside her piercing blue eyes, plump lip gloss and her gorgeous blonde hair which cascaded down her front and past her bust.

WATCH: Denise Richards looks "so pretty" in this Instagram video

The photo was shared by her hair stylist, Laura Rugetti, who commented: "Gave @deniserichards some longer locks using color SUNSET from @hiddencrownhair," and fans quickly went wild over the style.

One enthused: "It's the sassy Denise," alongside a string of heart emojis, while a second added: "Beautifulness in one priceless pose," and a third said: "You are amazing, the most beautiful woman in the world."

© Instagram Denise looked ageless in her snap

The mom-of-three is no stranger to blowing her fans away with her sensational looks, and back in July, the former Bond girl posted a picture of her posing in a black and white check two piece and heels.

"Find me in the spotlight," Denise captioned her photo on Instagram. Her 19-year-old daughter, whom she shares with the actor Charlie Sheen, replied with much love: "I love this look, you're so pretty," she said.

The actress always looks so glamorous

Other comments on Denise's most recent post included a chorus of fans saying how beautiful and confident the actress looked in the photograph. Denise tagged her hairstylist Laura Rugetti and her makeup artist Juliana 'Julz' Deneau, as well as her management Creators Inc, but kept the details of the shoot itself and the brand of bikini she was wearing to herself.

Denise isn't the only fashionista of the family as daughter Sami often followers in her mom's footsteps, including back in May when the 19-year-old looked phenomenal in a white bikini at the Electric Daisy Festival.

The star's teen daughter is equally as glamorous

In a series of photos marking her time at the festival, Sami stunned in a beautiful white two-piece with a series of eye-catching fronds dangling off them.

She also had an eye-popping piece of footwear with a pair of oversized fur boots, as a short clip saw her walking through the crowd alongside a mystery friend. This wasn't her only daring look at the event as she donned a slinky silver dress while riding on the Ferris wheel.

© Getty Denise always defies her age

The sequinned low-slung number shimmered underneath the bright lights and Sami's smile was a portrait as she looked out to the crowds that had assembled for the event.

WOW: Denise Richards looks phenomenal in figure-skimming slinky dress

SEE: Denise Richards' mini-me daughter Lola turns 18 - see stunning celebratory beach photos

In a simple caption, she reflected her mood, as she wrote: "[cloud emoji] nine," and even finished her photo carousel with a plush toy of a cloud.