I'm a vet, these are the dog breeds you should be cautious of owning

TikTok is a total haven for animal lovers, with over two billion posts having been shared in the social app's Dog category.

Choosing to adopt a dog is no easy decision, and neither is settling on which breed to go for. In recent months, there has been a rise in videos created by veterinary professionals warning against the dog breeds pet owners need to be cautious of.

Family favourite breeds like the Border Collie, Cocker Spaniel and Golden Retriever have topped the list of this vet-led trend, leaving dog enthusiasts questioning why animal experts are shunning the world's most-loved breeds.

Keen to debunk the 'I'm a vet, these are the dog breeds I'd never own' trend, HELLO! spoke with Dr Catherine Burke, a Veterinary Surgeon at PDSA, to hear her take on which dog breeds she would never own.

Dog breeds you should never own, according to a vet @ben.the.vet 5 dog breeds I would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon #dogsoftiktok #learnontiktok #veterinary #benthevet ♬ Waiting For Heartache - BLVKSHP "This may come as a surprise, but there’s no breed of dog I could say I’d never own," Dr Catherine is quick to clarify.

"Every dog is an individual and it’s more important for me to choose a dog that I know I can provide everything for," she explains. "Always consider your dog's healthcare, companionship, a suitable environment, diet, and whether you're able to provide mental and physical enrichment including walks, playtime and positive reward-based training before you decide on adopting." © Kohei Hara Before you make the decision to welcome a dog into your family, it's always important to carefully consider which breed is best suited to your lifestyle.

Despite the warnings from TikTok vets, Dr Catherine explains that thoroughly researching the breed before taking on any new pet is essential so that you can understand the responsibilities and potential costs involved. Border Collie has been a dog breed TikTok vets have warned against

"There are some breeds that have a higher risk of certain health conditions, for instance, flat-faced breeds such as Pugs, French Bulldogs and English Bulldogs," Dr Catherine warns. French Bulldogs are prone to breathing problems "Sadly, many of these dogs can suffer from something called ‘BOAS’ which stands for Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome, meaning they struggle to breathe. This alongside other health issues can require ongoing medical or surgical treatment. It’s important to be aware of any current or potential health issues before bringing a dog home."