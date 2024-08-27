The sweet detail in Justin Bieber's baby name that was missed

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey became first-time parents over the weekend as they welcomed their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

The couple confirmed their new arrival with the sweetest photo of baby Jack's foot, with Justin enthusing in a caption: "WELCOME HOME!" Unlike other celebrity children who have fairly unique monikers, Justin and Hailey sweetly named their son Jack, which is the middle name of Justin's father.

However, the name also follows in another Bieber family tradition, with the young tot having the initials JB. Alongside the megastar singer, Justin's father is called Jeremy, while two of his half-siblings are named Jazmyn and Jaxon.

The only child of Jeremy's who doesn't follow this naming tradition is youngest daughter Bay Lynn.

Justin and Hailey have received plenty of congratulations from their family members, with Justin's mother, Pattie saying: "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

Hailey's father, Stephen, added: "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."

Hailey announced her pregnancy in March when she was six months along, opting to share the news alongside beautiful vow renewal photos with Justin.

She told W magazine she was finding it hard to keep the news private, explaining: "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

It appears that Justin has hopes to be the father of a large family, previously telling Ellen DeGeneres: "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out.

"I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."

At the time, the singer added: "There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."

We wonder if the rest will follow the sweet naming convention!