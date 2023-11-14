Where are Michael Strahan's children amid 'personal family matter' and step back from GMA?

Michael Strahan is currently dealing with a challenging situation at home forcing his absence from GMA, and fans are wondering how his four children are supporting him.

The TV host is a dad to twins, Isabella and Sophia, 19, and grown children, Michael Jr. and Tanita too. But just as he has taken a step back from work and social media, so have they.

Michael's two youngest children are normally very vocal on Instagram, however they've been laying low in recent weeks suggesting they're focused on family over anything else.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's daughter and his girlfriend team up for ad campaign

Last week, Sophia hinted that she was still at college when she briefly shared a photo with her friends on her stories, but it was a fleeting glimpse into her personal life.

Michael Jr. rarely takes to social media and Tanita - who is a successful illustrator and artist - last shared a cooking video two weeks ago, and at the time her famous father commented on the delicious meal she was creating.

Michael with his son, Michael Jnr., and his eldest daughter, Tanita

Michael hasn't elaborated on the matter he's dealing with but his statement through an ABC spokesperson to HELLO! read: "Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters. We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns."

His children are spread out across the country with Sophia attending Duke university in North Carolina and Isabella living the high life at USC.

© Instagram Michael credited his family and friends with helping him get through 'tough stuff' in his life

But despite their distance, the family remain close and whatever is going on with Michael and his family, they are there for one another.

He's previously spoken about how much his children mean to him and confessed to feeling a little guilt over his oldest kids.

The former NFL star became a first-time dad in his twenties and says his children have all benefited from a luxurious lifestyle as a result of his high-flying career.

© Instagram Isabella and Sophia now attend separate colleges

However, he wasn't always able to be there for Tanita and Michael due to the demands of his job. Michael shares them with his first ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and is also stepfather to Wanda's older son, Dorian, who he has remained close to.

During an appearance on Brooke Shields' podcast What Now?, he said: "I didn't know what my future was gonna be. I knew I'd work hard. I knew that if I had an opportunity, I would do my best at it.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

"But it was still tough. [I was] so young and having kids and having all the responsibilities, I do look back, and I do wish I did a lot of things better as far as being a parent because I felt like there was so many times I should've probably sacrificed certain things in order to be a little bit more present."

"But then there are times I've looked back, and I think in order to have the life that I've been able to provide and give them, I had to sacrifice a lot of things.

"A lot of people say there's a balance, but it's a really tough balance, and I don't know if there really is one in my instance," he added.

