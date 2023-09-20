Michael Strahan's daughter's luxe new life at college revealed - see dreamy photos

The GMA host's twins have left his home in New York to go to college

College life looks good on Isabella Strahan who appears to be embracing everything California has to offer after leaving New York to start her studies at USC.

The 18-year-old daughter of GMA anchor, Michael Strahan, gave fans a sneak peek into her new life with a photo dump from her first few weeks there - and it looks heavenly.

In addition to snapshots of her posing on the beach, and enjoying a night on the town with her new friends, Isabella also added an image of them at a luxury spa.

The teen relaxed in a bath at the Alo Wellness House in Beverly Hills and added the caption: "Recently in Socal," along with a heart emoji.

She was inundated with comments from her fans and her friends who confessed they were "missing you Bella," and said that "socal looks perfect on you".

This isn't the first time Isabella has shared a look at her life after leaving home.

Recently, she proved she's keeping up with her fitness regime by adding photos and videos of her grueling personal training sessions at the gym.

She's no doubt making her famous dad proud. The former NFL athlete was sad to see his youngest children leave home but gushed about Isabella when she was accepted to college.

He couldn't contain his excitement on Instagram, praising his daughter's accomplishments: "Out of high school and on to USC! So proud of you, Isabella! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!!" Responding with equal enthusiasm, Isabella echoed with a spirited, "Fight on!"

Her sister, Sophia, is also embarking on a new chapter as a student at Duke University in North Carolina.

When he moved her into her new home, Michael took to Instagram with a photo and a message that read: "Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can’t believe how time has flown by and I’m so proud of her. I know she’s going to crush college life!! #DukeDad."

The siblings are clearly keeping abreast of each other's antics from across the country, as Sophia reposted one of her sister's beach photos on her Instagram stories too.

Speaking about their decisions to go to separate schools during an appearance on The View, Michael said: "Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC. [They are] their first choices of school, and they worked really hard," before maintaining: "I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father."

"They're very far from each other, but they went to separate high schools, since tenth grade."Michael then added: "They have completely separate sets of friends, even though they are great friends with each other," before he quipped: "But they also argue and fight to the point where they need to be separated."

