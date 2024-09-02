Broody Bieber! Justin's comments on 'multiple babies' with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey only recently welcomed their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, but fans of the famous couple will know that babies have always been on their minds.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, in particular, has never been shy about sharing his desire to become a father.

Though Justin, 30, has always respected that Hailey, 27, needed to feel "ready" to have kids, he's said many times how they would one day become a family of three.

And so it's even more precious that the loved-up pair have now become parents to their precious baby boy.

Here's everything Justin had to say about welcoming babies with Hailey and the signs he was more than ready for fatherhood.

Broody Bieber's comments on being a dad

In 2019, Justin posted a heartwarming tribute to his wife Hailey in honour of their birthday. Sharing snaps from their lavish 2018 wedding in South Carolina, he wrote in the caption: "The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way. Next season BABIES."

A year later, babies were still on the brain for Bieber as he started promoting his latest album, Justice. "I want to start my own family, in due time," he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in February 2020.

Justin and Hailey have welcomed Jack Blues Bieber View post on Instagram

"I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship."

That same year, Justin appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show and said that he not only wanted to have babies with Hailey but that he wanted to have as many as she would allow!

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he told the former talk show host. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few."

Justin boldly even asked his wife to start trying for a baby while they were filming his 2021 documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully, we squish out a nugget," he told Hailey.

Hailey then retorted by asking, "In 2021?" to which Justin replied he wanted to start trying at the end of 2021, prompting Hailey to say: "We'll see."

Justin's strong bond with siblings made him ready for fatherhood

Any die-hard fan of Justin will know that he comes from a large family and has four younger siblings to whom he is incredibly devoted.

Justin's mom Pattie is only a mom to Justin, but the star's father, Jeremy is also a dad to Jazmyn, 16, Jaxon, 14, and Bay, five – and on top of this the star is also the stepbrother to Allie, 17.

Justin has often shared photos, videos and heartfelt messages to his younger siblings on birthdays and other special occasions. Given the age gap between them, he always cared for them and loved them as if they were his own.

The singer was 14 at the time of Jazmyn's birth and he immediately became a protective older brother and always kept an eye out for the teenager.

When Jazmyn turned 14, Justin sweetly said: "Can't believe I'm saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for!!"

Meanwhile, Justin had similar words of affection when his brother, Jaxon, turned 12. "I sit here and look at all of these photos and I'm reminded of how much I love you, my precious little bro," he said. "I am so proud of you. I can't believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I'm honored to be your big brother."