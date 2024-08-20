Hailey Bieber sparks baby news in latest post: 'We have a surprise!'

Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber has sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic Instagram post that has everyone wondering—has she already welcomed her first child?

The 27-year-old beauty mogul, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, recently shared a tantalizing hint that’s left the internet abuzz with speculation.

On Sunday, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to promote her highly successful beauty brand, Rhode Skin, as part of the brand’s ongoing summer tour.

Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Evolution

The Rhode Booth, which has already made glamorous stops in Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Miami, London, and Ibiza, is now set to make its next appearance in Toronto, Canada on August 20. But it wasn’t just the tour announcement that caught fans' attention—it was the mysterious caption Hailey added to the post that really got tongues wagging.

Over the image, Hailey teased her 49 million followers with the message, "We have a surprise," complete with an eyeball and pink bow emojis, leaving fans to wonder if she was hinting at something much more exciting than just another beauty product launch. Could it be that Hailey and Justin’s long-awaited bundle of joy has already arrived?

© Instagram Fans think Hailey has given birth already

The power couple, who first announced they were expecting back in early May, have kept details of the pregnancy relatively private.

Hailey revealed at the time that she was six months along, meaning her due date would likely fall in early August. In a candid interview with ABC News, Hailey admitted, "I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which is when I announced it."

© Gotham Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 23, 2024 in New York City.

Now, with the timeline of a typical pregnancy in mind, fans are convinced that the model has already given birth.

The signs have been subtle but telling. For the past couple of weeks, Hailey has been focusing her social media presence almost exclusively on her Rhode brand, leading many to believe that the content could be pre-scheduled or managed by her team—an indication that the new mom might be taking some well-deserved time off to enjoy her newborn.

© Instagram Photo shared by Hailey Bieber showing off her bare baby bump for the first time since announcing she was expecting her first child with Justin Bieber.

Adding to the intrigue, Justin has also been unusually quiet on Instagram, with his last post being a heartfelt guided prayer video shared on August 8.

"I believe this guided prayer will give you confidence and remind you that you can access your God-given authority to lead in your community, your workplace, or your family," the Yummy singer wrote in the caption.

Eagle-eyed fans have also picked up on subtle clues from Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, who has been sharing some interesting posts of her own. Earlier this month, Pattie posted a scripture from Matthew 19:26 on X (formerly Twitter), which reads, "With God all things are possible."

© Instagram Hailey is due any day now

Around the same time, she shared selfies showing her organizing clothes, possibly packing for a trip. Fans immediately began speculating that she might be preparing to head to Hailey and Justin’s side for the birth of her grandchild.

And the hints don’t stop there. At the end of July, fans were convinced they had deciphered the baby’s gender based on photos from Hailey’s baby shower.

One particular image showed a delightful milk and berry cake, with a noticeable focus on the blueberries rather than the reddish-pink strawberries. One fan commented, "Am I the only one thinking the baby is gonna be a boy because of the yellow box that is pointing [at] the blueberry, not the strawberry?"