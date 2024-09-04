Christine Lampard shares ultra-rare photo of curly-haired children Patricia and Freddie

Christine Lampard melted hearts on Wednesday when she uploaded an ultra-rare picture of her two children Patricia and Freddie.



Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women presenter, 45, shared a snapshot of the sibling duo exploring a woodland area framed by towering chestnut trees. Patricia, five, looked so grown up dressed in a mint-green summer dress and pink sandals.

© Instagram Freddie and Patricia have inherited their mother's curly hair gene

The youngster resembled her mother's mini-me with a headful of curly hair flowing down her back. Patricia was joined by her younger brother Freddie, two, who could be seen running off into the distance ahead of his sister.

Echoing Patricia's outfit, Freddie was also dressed in a vivid green ensemble consisting of a forest green sports top and a pair of white shorts with green stripes running down the sides. In her caption, she wrote: "All the greens."

© Instagram Christine shares two children with her husband Frank

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section with heartfelt messages. Stunned by Patricia and Freddie's grown-up appearance, one follower penned: "Growing up so fast. What lovely hair Patricia has," while a second chimed in: "Oh my goodness how tall they're getting... look at that beautiful hair... like her mum," and a third added: "They're growing up so fast, and those lovely curls."

Christine shares her two children with her husband, Frank Lampard. Aside from Patricia and Freddie, former Chelsea manager Frank is also a doting father to Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

Lovebirds Christine and Frank, who wed in 2015, welcomed Patricia in September 2018. In a touching tribute, they opted to name their firstborn after Frank's late mother Patricia who sadly passed away in 2008 from pneumonia.

© Getty Images Frank and Christine wed in 2015

Recalling their daughter's arrival, Christine previously said: "It was a very emotional day when I asked Frank, 'Why don't we call our daughter Patricia?' I think he was overwhelmed. I look at her now and she's nothing else but Patricia."

In March 2021, they went on to welcome their second child, Freddie. Whilst Freddie's birth appeared to go smoothly, Christine has spoken about how she later developed a hernia.

© Getty Images Christine shares a close bond with Frank's two daughters Isla and Luna

Chatting to Lorraine Kelly, she explained: "It was actually at my six-week check-up that I discovered I had a hernia. I didn't even know that was the case. If you don't do these follow up things, you can go about your life as normal and be doing an awful lot of damage.

"If I hadn't physically seen a doctor at six weeks, I don't think my hernia would ever have been diagnosed."

Christine and Frank seemingly have no plans to expand their brood. When asked by the Sunday Telegraph if the pair wanted to welcome more children, the TV star replied: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck."

Christine and Frank's city life

The couple are raising their family in a beautiful home in London. The property, thought to be worth a staggering £10 million, boasts sleek monochromatic interiors, a modern kitchen and a large garden decked out with a patio area, a play area and a swanky BBQ.