Christine Lampard left flustered as she's probed on marriage with husband Frank

Things took an awkward turn on Thursday's instalment of Good Morning Britain when Ranvir Singh asked Christine Lampard about the state of her marriage with husband, Frank – momentarily rendering Christine speechless.

Christine is currently covering for Lorraine Kelly this week, hosting Lorraine's eponymous morning show while the 64-year-old regular takes an extended holiday.

On Thursday morning's show, the 45-year-old Northern Irish presenter gave viewers a preview of the day's hot topics.

© Alex B. Huckle Frank and Christine Lampard got married at the St. Paul's Church in December 2015

"Hello, well, we've got lots for you today," she began the segment. "Coming up here, his hot girl summer continues, we'll find out why Tom Cruise's night at the Olympics has got everyone talking. And we're putting your memory to the test and tips to boost it."

Christine then proceeded to say that the show would later explore new findings that suggest taking holidays apart from your significant other could be beneficial for your relationship.

Responding from the Good Morning Britain studio, Ranvir Singh teased: "Hang on a minute, Christine, what's going on at home? Come on, you can share. Are you and Frank going on separate holidays?"

Clearly caught off guard, the footballer's wife briefly remained silent before she eventually replied: "Weirdly I've never done it and have no intention to but today we're seeing why apparently it could be really good for you, so who knows? It's early days."

Ranvir jovially responded, "Okay well we'll be listening" before her co-host, Ed Balls, exclaimed, "Don't do it Christine, don't do it!"

© Ian West - PA Images Christine Lampard attending the National Television Awards 2022

Christine and former Chelsea and England football player Frank Lampard have been married since December 2015, and now share two children: Patricia, five, and Freddie, three. Christine is also stepmother to Isla, 18, and Luna, 16, from Frank's previous marriage to Spanish model, Elen Rivas.

Christine has hosted 29 episodes of the Lorraine show so far this year, and has garnered firm fans in the process, with many viewers of the ITV talk show taking to social media to express their desire to have Christine as a permanent fixture on the programme.

One user wrote on X: "TBH they might as well rename it Christine for as long as she's presenting! Imagine the opening credits…"