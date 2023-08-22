Christine Lampard shares ultra-rare photo of stepdaughter Luna for touching reason

Christine Lampard is a doting stepmum to husband Frank Lampard's two daughters Luna and Isla, and on Tuesday, Luna marked her 18th birthday and the Loose Women star was sure to mark the event.

Taking to her Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a gorgeous photo of Luna from a previous family holiday to New York City. The photo, which was taken during Luna's childhood, showed the teen standing in Central Park during the winter and she was wrapped up warmly in a grey puffer jacket, with sweet pink gloves, a purple scarf and a blue hat.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

Snow had graced some of the foliage surrounding the beaming child, while many of New York City's iconic skyscrapers filled up the background. In tribute to Luna, Christine said: "And just like that….you’re 18!! Happy Birthday Luna."

Fans were quick to share their thoughts over the sweet image, as one penned: "Happy 18th to Luna, hope you all have a lovely day celebrating. They grow up so fast!!!" and a second added: "Gosh that came round quick xx happy Birthday Luna."

© Instagram Christine shared a sweet photo of Luna

A third posted: "How is she 18?! Happy birthday Luna!" while a fourth joked: "18? I feel old! Happy birthday Luna!" and a fifth wrote: "It really is 'just like that' as they grow up. My daughter, who is 23, is just looking for her first house. Oh if only I could have all that time back. Make every second count."

Former The One Show host Christine recently revealed in an interview with Woman & Home that Frank's teenage daughters are the best big sisters to her two little ones, confessing that daughter Patricia eagerly awaits their arrival whenever they come over to visit their dad on the weekend.

© Getty Christine dotes on her stepdaughters

The star revealed: "My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever. You can see them show off a little bit when they're around. Patricia drew pictures for them the other day and she was excited, waiting for them to arrive. The girls are great with them, so we're very lucky."

As well as daughter Patricia, Christine is also mum to son Freddie, and it appears that NYC is a popular holiday destination for the Lampards as she and Frank treated their two children to a trip to the American city during the summer.

© Instagram Christine is also mum to two children

The mum-of-two has naturally curly, long brunette hair and so does Patricia, who is clearly taking after her mum with her beautiful locks. Christine wrote: "NYC…you were EPIC," beside the cheerful array of pictures.

In one photo, Patricia's flowing ponytail was on full display as she played with an interactive shop display, whilst in a second photo, the youngster happily walked along a rainbow pavement wearing a pretty blue sundress and beaded necklace.

© Instagram Christine and her family spent time in NYC

One follower said: "Memories x. Your daughter has such beautiful hair." Another wrote: "What beautiful curls your daughter has," while a third told Christine: "Your little girl's hair is amazing."

LOOK: Christine Lampard's bright tea dress would give Barbie a run for her money

WOW: Loose Women's Christine Lampard electrifies in skin-tight ensemble