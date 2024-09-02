Jessica Simpson's mini-me daughter Maxwell, 12, towers above her in new photo

Jessica Simpson shared a sweet photo of her 12-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew on Sunday – and they look so alike.

The 44-year-old singer's pre-teen daughter was even taller than her high-heel-loving mother in the candid family photograph. With You hit-maker Jessica looked super glamorous in a black fitted dress emblazoned with pink roses, wearing sunglasses perched on top of her head.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jessica Simpson's spectacular family garden

Maxwell, meanwhile, looked cool in a graphic tee with her matching bright blonde locks pulled back into a sleek bun.

The pair appeared to be enjoying a mother-daughter day out, spending quality time together outside the family home.

© Instagram Jessica Simpson shared a sweet photo with daughter Maxwell Drew

The former MTV star recently posted another sweet snap of her youngest daughter, five-year-old Birdie Mae, showing the pair snuggled up on the couch. "Me and My Birdie My Birdie and Me," the songstress penned.

Jessica's family life

© Instagram The pop princess also posed with daughter Birdie Mae

The blonde bombshell shares three kids with husband Eric Johnson; the pair also raise son Ace Knute, who recently celebrated his 11th birthday.

Jessica tied the knot with retired NFL player Eric in 2014, four years after getting engaged.

© Instagram Jessica Simpson's three children - Maxwell, Ace and Birdie

Explaining their decision to have a long engagement, Jessica previously told Katie Couric: "We haven't had time. Maxwell has taken up all our time and I want a big wedding." Then along came son Ace – making the wait even longer!

The couple wed shortly after their fourth anniversary, walking down the aisle in front of 250 guests at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

Jessica Simpson with husband Eric Johnson and their three children

The family of five now lives in a spectacular $11.5million mansion in Beverly Hills, which they purchased in 2013 from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

Inside, there are six bedrooms, a home theatre, and a spa, as well as 2.5 acres of outdoor space complete with a swimming pool.

© Instagram The former MTV star put her career on hold to prioritise family life

Jessica put her music career on hold to focus on family life, admitting she has been "nervous" to return to the spotlight since Covid.

"I was too nervous to go back to my career until I felt my kids were confident enough in school and in life. I wanted to be a mom first," she told People.

RELATED

Of her new music, she added: "[The kids are ] very excited, and they know that I'm living my dream and that's what I was born to do. To have them experience that with me is going to be really beautiful."