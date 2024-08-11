Jessica Simpson has fans seeing triple over glowing selfie with blonde look alike daughters

There is no doubt that Jessica Simpson's two daughters are her total twins, through and through.

The former reality star proved as much with her latest selfie, as she posted with mini-me daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, five.

The doting mom, in addition to her girls, is also a mom to son Ace Knute, who just celebrated his 11th birthday. She shares her kids with her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, who she married in 2014.

Jessica took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a glimpse of what she and her family got up to over the weekend, in part cheering on her son Ace during a basketball game.

The Open Book author posted a sweet selfie featuring Maxwell and Birdie, who appear cuddled up next to their mom as they watched Ace's game from the bleachers.

"Cheerin' for Ace with his sisters from the sidelines," Jessica wrote in her caption along with a string of basketball emojis, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the pic that had them seeing not double, but triple.

The ladies were Ace's biggest cheerleaders

"Ace killing it with his 3 pointers! Cheer section was on point," Jessica's mom, Tina Simpson, first wrote, as others followed suit with: "That's a good looking family Jessica!! Nothing better than family," and: "They're soooo beautiful! They got it from their momma!!!" as well as: "Three beauties! Each one is brilliant."

The singer's three kids look just like her

Though Jessica has previously noted that her son prefers to stay out of the spotlight, and his mom's special media, she did make an exception last week as she took to Instagram to share a special tribute in honor, following his 11th birthday on June 30.

Her girls are really her twins

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the tween, she wrote: "I'm gonna be a braggin' mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet."

Jessica and Eric have been married for ten years

She then shared: "Fun fact: we both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together," and concluded: "Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson — OH SO VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!"

The Johnson-Simpson family

Though much of the comments were sweet compliments from fans, Jessica did clap back at a rude one that told her to "stop drinking," and she spoke candidly about her sobriety in response.

"I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017," she said, maintaining: "It has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family." She added: "Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."