Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead's name change might surprise you

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead was named after her late brother, Daniel Wayne Smith, who tragically passed away in September 2006, aged 20.

Dannielynn's late mother, Anna Nicole, wanted to pay tribute to her son by naming her newborn after him - and as a result - changed the original name she had for her.

Larry Birkhead opened up about the name change during a rare interview on Larry King Live just after he was given custody of Dannielynn in June 2007 - following the death of Anna Nicole.

He explained: "Dannielynn's original name was going to be Hannah Rose, but when Daniel died Anna decided to change it to Dannielynn both in tribute to him, and Daniel always called Anna 'Mommalynn,' so it also acknowledged his nickname for her."

He continued: "Marshall was Anna's married name, but on the birth certificate it was listed as a middle name, so I had it listed as a last name on my petition where I had the birth certificate changed to include my name. I wanted [Dannielynn] to have a piece of her mother's name. It's only right."

When Dannielynn was born, Howard K. Stern - Anna Nicole's attorney and romantic love interest - was initially listed on her birth certificate as the father.

Larry Birkhead revealed that his daughter Dannielynn was going to be called Hannah Rose

However, photographer Larry claimed paternity and a DNA test later confirmed that he was indeed the little girl’s dad. Tragically, five months later, in February 2007, Anna was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead in hospital. She was just 39.

Larry has raised Dannielynn out of the spotlight but the doting father occasionally shares photos of her on social media - and it's clear they have a close relationship.

Most recently, he paid tribute to his only child on her Sweet Sixteenth, sharing a number of photos of the pair of them from over the years, including a picture of Anna Nicole kissing a baby Dannielynn.

Larry has an incredibly close bond with his daughter

He wrote: "Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That's if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums - today you shine bright and are so accomplished.

"So proud to be your Dad! When I told Dannielynn what a great baby she was when she was born, she shot back in true Dannielynn style... 'How do you know you weren't even there?'

"I told her 'maybe not, but I have been there every day since I brought you home.'

"It's been a wild ride and Dannielynn has brought joy and laughter to my life. "Stay off your local roads because Dannielynn is 16! Happy Birthday. Rock on. Mom is looking down!"

