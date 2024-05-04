Dannielynn Birkhead, 17, looks so much like mom Anna Nicole Smith after major hair transformation

Gone for the chop! The late Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead showed off her new 'do on May 4 as she attended the Kentucky Derby with her father Larry.

The day prior Larry shared a picture of the pair at the annual Barnstable-Brown Gala, where Dannielynn wore her blonde locks loose and in gorgeous waves. But on Saturday, Dannielynn rocked noticeably shorter hair, although still in her beloved waves.

Dannielynn Birkhead unveils her gorgeous new look

"On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala and quick morning haircut or two," Larry, 50, captioned his social media post.

Larry went on to note that her bold red Badgely Mischka dress was inspired by her favorite Japanese drama Kamen Rider OOO, writing: "Dannielynn’s dress was inspired by her favorite character Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo – she made me write that – because that character had the same shoulders as the design of the dress she found!"

One of the pictures of Dannielynn showed her with a big smile on her face as she held a toy version of Hino, revealing the inspiration.

Larry also got a new hairdo, with hair stylist Ryan Austin taking his brown locks a brighter blonde.

Dannielynn Birkhead and her father Larry at the Kentucky Derby

At the gala the night before, the 17-year-old looked incredible wearing a black Gianfranco Ferre dress – previously worn by Janet Jackson. According to Julien’s Auctions, the dress is "knee-length in the front and floor-length in the back and features zippers all around".

She teamed the garment with black biker boots and a silver choker, wearing her blonde hair down in voluminous curls with glamorous makeup.

© Instagram Dannielynn the night before her big hair change

The Kentucky Derby holds a special meaning to both Dannielynn and her father Larry as they attend the event every year, beginning their father-daughter tradition when Dannielynn was just three.

Larry met Anna Nicole at the Barnstable-Brown Gala in 2003 when he was a photographer sent to cover the annual event, which benefits the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky.

© Getty Images Anna Nicole died in 2007 months after welcoming her daughter

Talking to Fox News Digital about the annual affair, he explained: "It's kind of been a tradition that we would go every year.

"Since I did meet her mom there, it started off just kind of me taking her back and showing her around and kind of letting her know the stories that, you know, this is kind of where I met your mom and things."