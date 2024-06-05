Kim Kardashian just wore Janet Jackson's $25k music video outfit to her concert — see it here

Kim Kardashian was one of the stars to hit up a Janet Jackson concert when the superstar performed at Palm Springs on Tuesday, June 4.

The 43-year-old reality TV mogul decided to dress for the occasion, however, in a piece from none other than Ms. Jackson's closet herself, and it's an iconic one.

Back in 2021, in honor of Janet's birthday, Kim attended an auction and purchased the singer's outfit from her 1993 music video for the hit single "If," part of her self-titled album.

Recommended video You may also like Kim Kardashian sparks debate as she steps out in waist-cinching gown at Met Gala

The outfit consisted of a custom-made suede black collared top with bone detailing, a choker to match, and grommet lace-up flared black pants, sold as part of the "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" collection.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction by Julien's Auctions were donated to Compassion International, which partners with churches worldwide to help children in poverty.

The star of The Kardashians bought the outfit for a staggering $25,000 at the time, and slipped into it when she left for Janet's concert last night, in honor of the legendary performer.

© Instagram Kim wore Janet Jackson's "If" outfit to her concert

She shared several videos of the look on her Instagram Stories, even playing the song in one of them. While Kim wore the outfit with her sleek platinum blonde locks, in the video, Janet had styled out her brunette hair into tight curls for an equally tightly-choreographed routine.

LATEST: Kim Kardashian's reveals head-turning approach to getting her son to go to school

Back in 2021, when Kim won the outfit from the auction, Janet, 58, was equally as delighted and remarked: "Thank u so much Kim! I hope 'IF' gives you as much pleasure as it did me."

© Instagram She showed off her look on her Instagram ahead of heading to the show at Palm Springs

Janet is currently on the Janet Jackson: Together Again tour, her tenth concert tour, which kicked off on April 14, 2023 and will play a total of 94 shows before concluding on October 10, 2024. Stars like Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise, Ciara, and more have already attended shows over the past year.

MORE: Janet Jackson commands attention in preppy new look for rare public outing – see photos

The name of the tour comes from the second single from her sixth studio album, 1997's seminal The Velvet Rope. "Together Again" also won a Grammy Award in 1998 for Best Music Video and was an international hit.

© Instagram Janet reacted to Kim's purchase of the outfit back in 2021 in honor of her 55th birthday

"If," meanwhile, was the second single released from 1993's Janet, following the hit "That's the Way Love Goes," and was an immediate commercial success, reaching the top five and top ten of several charts worldwide.

MORE: Janet Jackson's appearance at 58 leaves fans stunned

It also received immense critical acclaim for representing a shift in Janet's persona, introducing a more sexually mature and sultry image for the pop superstar, who at that point had emphasized a more romantic, performance-oriented approach. It is now also considered not only among Janet's best, but also one of the best songs from the '90s.

© Instagram Janet with Tom Cruise after her New York "Together Again" tour stop

The music video remains one of her most iconic, praised for its intense choreography and for introducing technology that was not around at the time, like touch screens and webcams. It was nominated for three MTV Video Music Awards, winning Best Female Video.