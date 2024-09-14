Kourtney Kardashian shares new photos of baby Rocky - and he's growing up so fast

Kourtney Kardashian has given fans a glimpse inside her summer adventures – and she included new photos of her baby boy Rocky.

The Kardashians star, 45, has had a fun-filled few months traveling around Europe to support her husband, Travis Barker while he's on tour with his band Blink-182.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Revisit Kourtney Kardashian's incredible pregnancy reveal

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kourtney shared several loved-up photos with her husband, but it was a glimpse at their 10-month-old son that got fans talking.

In one image, Rocky sits with his back to the camera and stares out at a city landscape. Another photo shows Travis lifting him into the air and planting a sweet kiss on his cheek.

There is also a photo of Kourtney pushing Rocky in his pram while walking alongside Travis and her son Reign, nine, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Her followers loved the new photos of little Rocky, with one commenting: "Awwww Rocky is growing up so fast."

© Instagram Rocky is getting so big

A second said: "I have a strong feeling he looks like his dad but definitely got mum's hair," referring to Rocky's head of dark hair. A third added: "He will be handsome they both make beautiful little humans."

Kourtney and Travis have gone to extreme measures to stop Rocky from being seen by the public, with Kourtney explaining she felt reluctant to take him out of their gated community in Calabasas.

© Instagram Travis is a doting father to baby Rocky

She voiced her concerns on an episode of The Kardashians when she discussed taking Rocky to Australia to join Travis and Blink-182 on tour earlier this year.

"I'm starting to get a bit of anxiety about going to Australia," she told her sisters.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney have taken baby Rocky around the world

"Rocky hasn't been seen and in California, there's a law that if I don't show the baby's face, the paparazzi have to blur his image, but in Australia, there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image," she continued.

"Even knowing we're going on a plane with a lot of people, I'm feeling really protective. It's a lot to think about," she added: "I don't feel ready to go out of my blissful baby bubble and back into the world."

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney are very protective of baby Rocky and his privacy

Their decision to shield Rocky from the public eye is in stark contrast to Kourtney's parenting of her and Scott's children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, who have all been in the family's reality show since birth and frequently appear on social media.

Travis' grown-up children, Atiana, 25, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, all have strong social media followings of their own, with Alabama active on Instagram since she was a young teen.

© Getty Images Travis with Atiana, Alabama and Landon in 2019

The couple welcomed Rocky on November 1, 2023, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

They underwent multiple rounds of IVF treatments to try and conceive, but in a surprising twist, Kourtney became pregnant naturally after ceasing IVF in late 2022, a development she referred to as "God's plan".