Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon admits why dad Travis Barker's new baby's life will be 'very different'

There is big change coming for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and the Blink-182 drummer's son Landon Barker is ready for them.

The couple are expecting their first child together, a boy, almost any day now, turning the now Barker-Kardashian blended family of eight officially into one of nine.

The Kardashians reality star herself has three kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick, Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and Reign, eight, while her husband shares kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, plus he is a stepfather to her daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24.

Landon, speaking on the Zach Sang Show earlier this week, opened up about his family's changing dynamics, and how he's feeling about welcoming a baby brother at age 19.

"We're almost 20 years apart," he noted, before confessing: "So I feel like our lives are gonna be very different," and even joking: "I'm sure he'll have like the iPhone [expletive] 25."

When asked if he's excited, he confirmed: "Yeah, hell yeah," though he said: "I mean it's crazy, definitely crazy."

He then explained: "I've never really had a baby sibling, it's always been me and my sister, two years apart."

Still, he continued: "But it's like, it's cool though because it'd be different if it happened when I kinda needed attention as a kid, I feel like, I'm out of the house, I'm not really like, I don't need that.

"It would have been hard if I was like ten years old and that was all my dad could do," he said, adding: "But now I'm in a place that like, I'm an adult now."

"It's sick, I'm super happy for them," he finally said, though not before joking: "Kinda wish he was a girl though, I wish I was the only Barker boy."

His sister Alabama also recently opened up about welcoming a new brother. Speaking with E! News at the BeautyCon event in Los Angeles, she said: "I just think having another family member is always awesome," adding: "Getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"

