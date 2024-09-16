George and Amal Clooney's 7-year-old twins' identical eating habit

George Clooney might be a man of many talents but the one thing the actor admits is not his forte is cooking.

Fortunately, the Hollywood A-lister, 63, and his human rights barrister wife, Amal, 46, have their own personal chef who is on hand to serve up some delicious meals for the couple and their twins, Alexander and Ella.

The husband and wife, who welcomed their fraternal twins in 2017, hired Italian chef, Viviana Frizzi, in 2013 and she has been cooking for the Clooneys ever since.

© Daniele Venturelli Amal Clooney and George on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Being from Lake Como in northern Italy – where George owns a $100m villa complex – the professional chef often serves up Mediterranean dishes and plenty of Italian culinary delights.

Viviana explained during a previous interview with People magazine that the children are "not fussy" eaters. At the time, the twins were much younger, but she also revealed the sweet way they communicate when they're enjoying their food.

"When they like a dish, they put their little fingers on their cheeks, smile and say, 'Mmm!'" she revealed.

George said during the same interview: "Vivi cooks almost every night for us now because we have the twins. Going out isn't as easy or as interesting as it used to be.

"Besides all of our friends would rather eat her food than hit up a local restaurant in Como or in London."

The interview also explained how the children would often eat meals of salmon, tomato risotto, and ricotta with raspberries.

They also gather for a family pizza night, but George and Amal aren't going to be taking on lessons from Viviana anytime soon: "Honestly, Amal and I are such poor chefs that any lesson from Vivi in the kitchen would be like teaching a whale to fly," he joked.

George's rare comments about twins Ella and Alexander

Now that the twins are much older, it's likely that they've developed their palate and their own individual personalities when it comes to mealtimes.

It also seems they both have that natural curiosity and heartwarming enthusiasm that children have at that age. During a recent profile with George and his Wolfs co-star and close friend Brad Pitt for GQ, readers were given an insight into what the family are like.

© Jeff Spicer George Clooney and Amal Clooney a wed in 2014

At one point Amal appeared during the interview which was taking place at Brad's Château Miraval estate in Provence with the twins and was quoted saying: "The kids were like, 'Is this all the same house?'" about the famed property.

The kids are later depicted as enthusiastically "climbing all over" Brad, who asked them whether they are fans of animals, and suggested: "We have a bunch of animals over there that need feeding," receiving cheers from Ella and Alexander in return.

The Clooneys are fiercely protective of their privacy, particularly when it comes to their children. They've made allowances in their life to make sure this is a priority, for example, laying low at their home in the UK or at their Chateau in a sleepy town in the south of France.

As George explained, the actor and his family don't have the opportunity to go about their business freely in a crowded area without being disturbed.

© JB Lacroix Brad Pitt interacted with George's twins in a new profile

"There's never been that like, 'Hey, let's take a walk through Central Park and not get hammered.' It just hasn’t happened yet. It will, obviously. But it hasn't happened yet," he explained.

He continued: "I have a goal of trying to protect, I don't want pictures of my kids. We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don't want to have photos of our kids out there. So we have to work hard at trying to stay private, and it's tricky, as you can imagine."