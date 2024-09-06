George Clooney had a hair transformation and none of us noticed

If there's one thing we all know and agree about George Clooney, it's that he always looks handsome.

The Academy Award-winning actor, who is currently promoting his new Apple TV+ film, Wolfs, recently stepped out with his equally impeccable wife, Amal, at the Venice Film Festival, and we couldn't help but notice that the actor has undergone a subtle transformation.

George, 63, and Amal, 46, were dressed to the nines and we noticed how the human rights lawyer had some gorgeous highlights put in her tumbling brunette locks.

However, her husband's hair looks a little different too thanks to the Hollywood legend embracing his natural grey.

George Clooney's hair transformation 'enhances' his good looks

George's subtle change to his barnet is particularly noticeable when looking at photos of the handsome actor this time last year.

Not only is George sporting a lighter, more natural grey colour, but he has also opted for a more trimmed and polished cut, compared to last year's longer 'quiff' style.

This highlights his face a lot more, something that celebrity stylist, Luke Benson recommends.



Luke, who has worked with stars including former One Direction Liam Payne, spoke to HELLO! about how George is undeniably embracing the 'silver fox' look.

"It's hard to tell or prove whether he used anything previously to help disguise his grey, but George is definitely embracing it these days," he said, adding: "His good looks definitely help make the natural look work, but I do think he is a great role model for anyone looking to embrace their natural colour."

Luke continued: "The best way to do this is to move away from obvious hair colour that covers everything and looks unnatural.

"It's also really important to choose the right haircut as there's no point embracing your natural colour if the cut doesn't suit you. Going shorter to blend the grey and having a style that suits your face shape makes a huge difference."

Meanwhile, Jay Hogen, Creative Master Colourist at Josh Wood Hair, told us: "George is absolutely embracing his natural grey these days.

"Previously he has coloured his hair through the top/crown and sides which gives an unnatural and disconnected look."



For men who want to enhance a grey look perhaps, Jay added: "Any colour on greying men wants to be translucent, not too heavy and staying away from opaque finishes.

"Blurring greys is super important, especially for short hair so to avoid a heavy demarcation line of regrowth. More grey/white hair around the face paired with dark facial features can actually draw out the eyes, enhancing the natural complexion."

George Clooney lifts the lid on ageing

George recently gave an interview with GQ alongside Wolfs co-star and good friend Brad Pitt, when the two stars discussed their thoughts on ageing.

The Ocean's 11 star said candidly: "It makes me laugh. When I turned 60, my wife and I had a nice dinner.

"We were talking and I said, 'Look, I’m 60.' Now I'm 63. And I said, 'So here's the thing, I can still play basketball with the boys. I can still hang, do a lot of [expletive]. Physically, I'm in pretty good shape still.' I said, 'But it doesn't matter how many granola bars I eat. In 20 years, I'm 80. And that's a different number.'"

George continued: "That's a real number where your bones are brittle and your muscle mass is gone. So [expletive] changes. So these next 20 years we have to really focus not just on work, although you've got to continue to work. We also have to focus on life."