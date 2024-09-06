Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker change approach to parenting baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their baby Rocky in November 2023, and since his arrival, they've kept him out of the limelight.

The Blink-182 drummer and his reality star wife have gone to extreme measures to stop Rocky from being seen by the public, with Kourtney explaining she felt reluctant to take him out of their gated community in Calabasas.

However, the rock'n'roll couple appear to have turned a corner this week, with Kourtney sharing four photos of their son on Instagram.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Rocky soaked up the countryside

Baby Rocky's Instagram appearances

While Kourtney and Travis were in the UK for Blink-182's tour dates, the mother of four posted a photo showing Rocky's crop of dark hair, as they enjoyed a jaunt around Soho farmhouse (see above).

The rare photo of the baby clearly went down well, because on Thursday Kourtney shared three more glimpses of her life with the little one.

In the first photo, Kourtney sits with Rocky on her lap as she plans a game with her son Reign, nine. Scott Disick's youngest son smiles cheekily for the camera, while Rocky, dressed in his trademark black, gazes at his mother.

© Instagram Kourtney, Rocky and Reign played together at home

Another photo, taken from above, sees Kourtney laughing blissfully as she holds Rocky in the air. Reign glowers into the camera as he makes his move in the chess game – perhaps he'd prefer to concentrate on the chess rather than the photoshoot!

© Instagram Kourtney and Reign enjoyed a game with Rocky Barker

A third photo sees Kourtney and her baby in the back of a car, with Rocky safely in his car seat while Kourtney entertains him with a toy.

A change in approach

Kourtney previously said that her husband was incredibly protective over their son, hesitant to allow his wife and baby to travel without him.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian played with Rocky in the back of the car

The Kardashians star even debated whether to join her husband on tour in Australia, as there are no paparazzi rules there, so they fretted baby Rocky would be photographed.

While the couple is yet to share photos of their son's face, it feels like it will only be a matter of time, given that they're sharing more and more of the youngster as the months go by.

Their decision to shied Rocky from the public eye is in stark contrast to Kourtney's parenting of her and Scott Disick's children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, who have all been in the family's reality show since birth and frequently appear on social media.

Travis' grown-up children, Atiana, 25, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, all have strong social media followings of their own, with Alabama active on Instagram since she was a young teen.

© Instagram Alabama Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

This approach is one Kourtney is following with Mason, who at 14, now has his own Instagram account.

We look forward to seeing more of Rocky!