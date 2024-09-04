Scott Disick and Travis Barker divided over shared passion

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have always had a very public approach to their relationship, sharing passionate public displays of affection and regularly posting loved-up photos on social media.

Their open attitude to their relationship likely hasn't been easy for Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, who is father to their children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, though they have managed to create a successful co-parenting set-up.

Aside from acting as step-dad to Scott's children, Travis doesn't seem to have a lot of involvement with Scott, though the two men share a passion which, in another life, could have bonded them.

© George Pimentel Scott Disick has a shared passion with Travis Barker

Scott Disick and Travis Barker's shared passion

Blink-182 drummer Travis and Scott both love and appreciate cars, with both of them frequently sharing photos of their impressive collections on social media.

On Tuesday, Travis shared the latest addition to his car collection on Instagram, a vintage Chevrolet in his trademark black, which had been done up by Velocity, a car restoration company.

© Instagram Travis Barker likes retro cars

The musician has been vocal about his preference for vintage cars, and was even believed to be taking a swipe at Scott when he posed in front of a vintage 1987 car earlier this year, captioning the photo: "You can keep your Ferraris and Lambos."

Indeed, Scott has a penchant for supercars, regularly sharing his Ferraris and Lamborghinis on his own social media.

Scott's love of cars began in childhood, with the reality star recently sharing he'd dreamt of owning a BMW M3. In adulthood, he treated himself to an M2 by the brand, calling the car a "passion project," adding: "Every time I get in this car I feel like I’m back in high school again."

The star did admit he has perhaps gone overboard with his collection, sharing a photo of his packed driveway, writing: "It's getting kind of hectic."

LOOK: Scott Disick's dream home couldn't be more different to ex-Kourtney Kardashian's abode with Travis Barker

While Travis and Scott have appreciation for different car, surely they could find some common ground when it comes to their hobby?

Does Scott Disick like Travis Barker?

Other than a leaked Instagram message, reportedly from Scott, criticising Kourtney and Travis' public displays of affection, Scott has been respectful of his ex's new partner, but has been open about his feelings on Kourtney moving on.

© Getty Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for a decade

Scott spoke candidly about his feelings about Travis and Kourtney's engagement on The Kardashians, telling Khloe Kardashian: "Don't get me wrong, I'll always love your sister. I wasn't that caught off guard [by the engagement], I thought they'd already been married the way that she was talking.

DISCOVER: Meet Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's blended family of 7 kids — best photos

"Thanks God, because at another time in my life, if I would have heard that, life would've been over for me," he admitted. Scott continued that it's a relief that the mother of his children is happy and the somebody is taking care of her.

He then let out a sigh of relief and said that he "salutes Travis" because "he's in for a lot of work. Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to...everything," he added.