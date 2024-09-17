Marvel's Kathryn Hahn's two children — her family life away from the spotlight

Kathryn Hahn has been a solid presence on the big and small screen over the last few years but the 51-year-old is finally taking the lead in her own TV project as Marvel's Agatha All Along drops on Disney+.

A spin-off from the 2021 series WandaVision, the new project will see Agatha escape from the town of Westview, New Jersey, in which she was trapped at the end o f WandaVision, only to team up with a teen witch and form a new coven.

In her personal life, Kathryn has been married to husband Ethan Sandler for 22 years, after they met while studying at Northwestern University in Chicago. They welcomed their son Leonard in 2006 and in 2009 daughter Mae joined the family.

© Donato Sardella Ethan and Kathryn met in college and wed in 2002

In 2018 Kathryn told Parade that falling pregnant "didn't come as easily as we thought," but that she felt "blessed and grateful to not go through what so many couples have had to go through in terms of infertility".

Here is all we know about her kids…

Leonard Henry, 17:

© Donna Ward Leonard and Kathryn in 2016

Kathryn and Ethan welcomed their son Leonard in October 2006, four years after they wed. Although Kathryn has kept her children out of the spotlight, she has occasionally shared details, revealing once that her then-younger son loved reading the Harry Potter series, and MAD Magazine.

Leonard is now a senior in high school, but in 2021 Kathryn revealed that as a mom she was never able to picture the day her children would no longer be children.

"I remember looking at the eighth graders and being like, 'They will never be in eighth grade.' Like, childhood lasts forever. And I look at them now and I'm like, oh, that part is over for them. And so it's such a weird, short amount of time of — I don't know what word it would be except for, like, mishegoss," she said in an interview with The Cut.

Mishegoss is a Yiddish word that means craziness or senseless behavior or activity.

© Jason LaVeris Kathryn and Ethan joined their children on the red carpet in 2017

When Kathryn was filming WandaVision, she recalled how she would practice her Agatha moves at home, a decision that mortified Leonard.

"My kid walked in one time while I was practicing my witch moves and he was like, 'Oh my God, Mom!' Like it was as if he just saw me just getting out of the shower," she told People, adding that Leonard does think the character is "cool" but he "can't let me see it".

Mae Marie, 15:

© NBC Kathryn and Ethan Sandler starred alongside each other in Crossing Jordan

Kathryn's daughter Mae was born on July 27, 2009 reportedly weighing 5lbs as she was not due until September 2009.

Mae and Leonard would often travel with their mom for work when they were younger, but she acknowledged that once they began middle school and "social life became very important" they hated missing school.

"I have this rich and creative life but also a normal life, and I’ve been able to keep the two separate and holy. I don’t do social media either. I invited my daughter to the Hotel Transylvania 3 premiere over the summer. We had a ball, and it was a really sweet movie but I think that was the first and last time we do that," she said in 2018.

As a young girl Mae loved reading, with Kathryn once sharing that Charlotte's Web was her favorite. "They're starting to read to me. I used to edit … like, it's too long and boring. I'm just going to cut out these chapters, and now she'll call me out on it, so it's not as fun," the actress joked.

© Gilbert Flores Mae joins her mom at the Agatha All Along premiere

Unlike Leonard, however, Mae loved watching her mom as Agatha, and the family of four did watch the show together. Mae and Leonard however do prefer their mom's earlier works such as Anchorman and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Mae has also stepped further into the spotlight in recent years, attending the Agatha All Along premiere in Los Angeles with her mom.