Katy Perry shares unfiltered look inside the delivery room after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry is reflecting on one of the most pivotal moments in her entire life — the birth of her first child, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Daisy, now four years old, arrived on August 26, 2020, just two days before Katy, 39, dropped her fifth studio album, Smile, and she's looking back on the moment it all happened.

Take a look below as Katy commemorates her daughter's birth with the release of her new album in this candid video…

Katy Perry in the delivery room after welcoming daughter Daisy

The singer marked the four-year anniversary of the release of smile before sharing the clip by posting the album cover on her Instagram Stories, a portrait of her wearing a sad clown costume atop the album title.

"Happy 4th birthday to my fifth album Smile," she wrote, adding: "Where were you when this album came out? I'll show you where I was…," with a crying-laughing emoji.

Smile was Katy's first album since 2017's Witness, which proved to be a commercial disappointment compared to her previous records (although not necessarily a flop, since it did debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200).

© X Daisy Dove Bloom was born in August 2020 and just celebrated her fourth birthday

Witness, which ushered an era in the singer's discography she'd branded "purposeful pop," also received lukewarm critical reception, and produced the singles "Chained to the Rhythm" ft. Skip Marley, "Bon Appetit" ft. Migos, "Swish Swish" ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hey Hey Hey," and "Save as Draft."

The Smile era, meanwhile, began with the release of "Never Really Over" in 2019, which received immense critical acclaim, followed by droplet singles "Harleys in Hawaii," "Small Talk," and "Never Worn White," through which she announced her pregnancy.

© Shutterstock Orlando is also a dad to teen son Flynn, shared with ex-wife Miranda Kerr

After lead single "Daisies" was released in early 2020 (in which she proudly showed off her growing baby bump), she dropped Smile that August, although the album received middling critical reception and similar commercial success. The record has gotten more positive retrospective feedback, however.

Katy is set to release her sixth studio album, 143, this September, having led with the singles "Woman's World" and "Lifetimes" in the past few weeks, specifying in interviews that the latter song is devoted to and inspired by her daughter Daisy, saying she hopes her daughter "finds me" in every lifetime.

© TikTok Katy will be releasing her sixth studio album, "143," this September

For an interview on The One Show recently, she explained: "'Lifetimes' is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter; obviously I tell her 'I love you' before she goes to bed every night, but I've started telling her, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she says, 'Yes.'"

Before lead single "Woman's World" dropped in July, she shared a snippet of the follow-up with Zane Lowe (alongside album track "Gorgeous") and told him about Daisy's influence on the track (while also jokingly apologizing to Orlando for not choosing him instead).

© Getty Images "Daisy's going to find me in every single life…or I'm going to find her, it's kinda like that Black Mirror episode."

"Daisy's gonna find me in every life," she sweetly.