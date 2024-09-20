Dream Kardashian's latest modeling photos spark reaction from grandmother Kris Jenner

Dream Kardashian is stepping into the spotlight with a promising career ahead of her, and the little girl's family are right behind her.

The eight-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Angela White - formerly known as Blac Chyna - recently launched an Instagram account run by her parents, and they have been uploading several modeling posts on it.

Most recently, the little girl's account posted a BTS video of her posing for pictures during a shoot, both looking serious for the camera before breaking into a smile.

"Serious model face VS [crying with laughter emoji] face," the caption read. The post was liked by over 68,000 people, including Dream's grandmother, Kris Jenner.

Kris is the only member of the Kardashian family, apart from Rob, who follows Dream's account.

The account only follows three people - both her parents and her brother, King Cairo.

Kris is notoriously good at finding ways to help enhance her family's career, and back in 2022, she appeared in a commercial for Amazon Glow with Dream.

The sweet video showed them playing games together while chatting about life.In the footage, Kris lists a number of life goals her granddaughter should live by.

She tells her: "Number one, always look at the world through rose-colored glasses," prompting both her and Dream to put on a pair of sunglasses.

© Getty Images Dream made her modeling debut during NYFW

"Number two, a positive attitude is everything, and you should always see the glass as half-full" she added.

"And that brings us to number three. Be a good sport, because winning isn't everything," she concluded. Kris then tells Dream: "And that brings us to the most important lesson of all: family beats everything. Getting to spend time like this with you, that's the secret to my summer glow."

Dream with mom Blac Chyna

Dream is Rob's only child, and it's clear they have a close bond. Kris opened up about her only son's parenting in a heartfelt tribute on Father's Day back in 2022.

She wrote: "To my son, Rob… you are the most amazing daddy and seeing the bond you have with Dream brings me more joy than you'll ever know. You were born to be a daddy. I love you!"

© @krisjenner Instagram Rob Kardashian pictured with daughter Dream

He shares joint custody of Dream with ex Angela, and the star recently opened up about their co-parenting arrangement while talking to ET.She said: "We have structure. I think structure's key."

"I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody.

Kris Jenner with her grandchildren

"[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, [and] my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong." She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of."