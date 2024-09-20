Charlize Theron's rarely-seen daughter, 12, is almost as tall as model mom in new family

Charlize Theron has shared a rare picture of her eldest daughter, 12-year-old Jackson, as the family hit up the Happiest Place On Earth, Disneyland California.

The family were joined by friends for the day out which gave fans a glimpse into how Charlize's two girls, Jackson and eight-year-old August were growing up fast.

The Oscar winner wore a Blondie T-shirt with cut off shorts, paired with a Mickey Mouse cap as Jackson rocked a pair of black shorts and bright pink Disneyland tee, while August rocked a lilac-pink crop top with black sports shorts and a backpack.

© Charlize Theron Charlize (third left) with daughter Jackson (left) and August (second left)

"It’s not officially spooky season until we hit @disneyland," Charlize captioned the post, alongside a ghost emoji.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort runs from August 23 through October 31, 2024, and sees the park turn into a ghoulishly fun time.

© Charlize Theron Charlize stands with her two daughters at Disneyland

Charlize adopted her daughters when they were babies, and recently opened up on raising two "firecrackers".

"Oh my God, they're so embarrassed by me constantly," Charlize, 48, laughed, talking to E! News.

"They're kids, they're girls, you know? I have a preteen and a nine-year-old who thinks she's 13. It's a lot of girl in our house."

© Nina Westervelt Charlize and daughter August at the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Show in April

"I'm just trying to keep my head above water," she admitted of raising two girls.

"They are smart, witty, and firecrackers, but they do not go, 'Oh my God, Mom, you're so amazing.' They're more like, 'Excuse me, I need. I want.' They're normal kids," she added with a laugh.

© Intagram Charlize and her girls during their spring break trip to Disney World

Their trip to Disneyland is their second of the year, as the trio shared a magical trip to Disney World in Florida during the girls'' spring break, with Charlize posting heartwarming photos of their fun-filled holiday including that really got fans talking.

Charlize and August were on the Tron ride and August was screaming in joy. "Omg the joy on her child's face is priceless! Core childhood memory created!" commented one fan.