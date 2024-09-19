Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé's dad shares rare details about star's private life in eye-opening post about her past
The award-winning singer was raised in Texas by parents Tina and Matthew Knowles

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Beyoncé's family have always been there to keep her grounded while at the same time celebrating and nurturing her singing talents from a young age.

And this week, her parents both shared a heartwarming story from her childhood, where Beyoncé and her sister Solange went to visit some homeless people in their local area.

The then seven-year-old was preparing to perform Imagine by John Lennon at the Sammy Awards and her dad wanted her to see how less fortunate people lived. 

Tina shared a photo of Beyoncé kissing the cheek of a homeless man earlier in the week, and Matthew has since re-shared the photo, along with his own memories from his daughter's childhood, and why it was so important for him to show her "what was really going on in the world".

He wrote: "Thank you Tina for sharing such kind words and this story from many years ago."I've always known that music and performance needs to be felt fully by the artist to truly resonate with audiences."

In order for Beyoncé to truly feel the words behind John Lennon's 'Imagine', I knew it was important for her to see what was really going on in the world right in our own city and hear stories from real human beings.

"We visited all different types of underprivileged communities, spoke to and helped the homeless, and these experiences taught both Beyoncé and Solange to love everyone despite background and gave them some invaluable perspective which they’ve kept with them throughout their lives."

Beyoncé captured kissing a stranger on the cheek as a child, shared on Instagram by mom Tina Knowles
He continued: "This wasn’t just about getting Beyoncé to feel the music more personally so she could really sing from her heart, it was a lesson in humanity that she has never forgotten. Parents should never underestimate just how powerful positive lessons can be for young people from all walks of life."

He ended his post by mentioning his website and book: "Book me to speak at MathewKnowles.com. New program "Building The Brand of Beyoncé" available now."

Beyoncé and Solange when they were young children
Tina had written alongside the same photo: "This brings up very funny memory back to me. Saw it on ig today. Beyoncé is seven she's preparing for the Sammy awards. She is going to sing John Lennon "Imagine" her dad wants her to understand the things that are going on in the world and he wants to create behind the scenes images. 

"Yes back then that was not a thing, but then he was always ahead of his time. Doing BTS.  So while I was at work at my salon on a Saturday, he took Beyonce and Solange under the bridge to see how homeless people lived to talk to them and understand the state that the world was in so that she could have the sensitivity to sing the song. 

Matthew Knowles with ex Tina and daughter Beyoncé
"So he let Beyonce kiss this man on the cheek. Which was very sweet. The man had a transistor radio in his basket, and Beyonce insisted that her dad go to the store and buy batteries because she figured that that was why the radio would not play. 

"So they went to the store and bought batteries and came back and put the batteries in the man's radio. The radio would still not work. So she had her dad go to the drugstore and buy the man a radio, they bought him some groceries also. 

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
"It was such a great lesson early on in humanity. It sticks with her today. She has helped to build homeless shelters, contributed to so many disaster relief situations and is always willing to lend a helping hand to those who are in need. These lessons have stuck with her and Solange all of their adult lives. Help someone today."

