Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne, 16, lands unexpected new role

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's youngest daughter, Vivienne, 16, took on a surprising new role recently as she worked as an usher at the Reefer Madness: The Musical reunion concert.

According to People, the event, held at The Whitley in Hollywood, saw Vivienne assisting guests to their seats, showcasing her dedication to theater beyond the stage.

This comes after her volunteer stint as an assistant for the Broadway play The Outsiders, where her mother, Angelina, 49, served as a lead producer.

The reunion concert featured original cast members from Reefer Madness, including Kristen Bell, Harry S. Murphy, Lori Alan, Christian Campbell, John Kassir, Myles Breckel, and more.

Recommended video You may also like Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne joins her for first TV appearance

The musical, which first debuted in Los Angeles in 1998, has a cult following, and its reunion was a much-anticipated event. Kristen Bell, who serves as a producer alongside Alan Cumming, was particularly touched by Angelina's support.

Kristen shared with People magazine that Angelina's presence at the opening night of the revival in May was a generous gesture.

© Dimitrios Kambouris (L-R) Vivienne Jolie and Angelina Jolie worked together on The Outsiders

"She just said she wanted to come out and support. Which I thought was a lovely gesture, particularly for a project that is launching in Los Angeles where it's not the biggest theater community, or it maybe has a different identity than a New York community," Kristen remarked.

Angelina's involvement in theater was notably influenced by her daughter Vivienne. After seeing The Outsiders at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in 2023, Vivienne inspired her mother to take on the role of lead producer for the musical adaptation. In August 2023, Angelina revealed that Vivienne's passion for theater encouraged her to join the production team.

© Getty Images Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie attend the opening night of "The Outsiders"

Vivienne, acting as her mother's volunteer assistant, was described by Angelina as thoughtful and serious about theater.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to others," Angelina shared. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

© Amy Sussman Vivienne looks to be following in her mother's footsteps

The Outsiders musical, based on S.E. Hinton's novel and the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film, saw Angelina and Vivienne working closely together. Angelina expressed her honor in being part of the production and highlighted Vivienne's dedication.

In April, the duo made headlines when Angelina chose to list Vivienne as "Vivienne Jolie" on the playbill, omitting Brad Pitt's last name. This decision, along with their involvement, culminated in a Tony Award win for Best Musical in June.

© Theo Wargo Angelina and Vivienne on stage accepting Best Musical for The Outsiders at The Tonys

Beyond her theater work, Angelina has been navigating a complex legal battle with Brad Pitt over their shared Chateau Miraval Winery.

The lawsuit, part of their prolonged divorce proceedings, revolves around Angelina's sale of her half of the winery in October 2021 for $67 million.

The couple, who share six children—Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16—married in August 2014 after ten years together. However, Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016. They were granted legal single status on April 12, 2019, while they continue to finalize their divorce.