Jaden Smith unrecognisable amid muscly makeover - see photo with dad Will Smith

Jaden Smith is having the summer of his life, jetting around Europe and visiting a variety of incredible locations – and even inviting his dad Will Smith along for the ride.

The 26-year-old spent the weekend in Ibiza, with DJ Calvin Harris taking to Instagram to share a photo of Will and Jaden watching him at super-club Ushuaïa. Calvin captioned the photo: "Absolute madness on a Friday again," while Will Smith reshared the photo, writing: "Saw my dude @calvinharris last night. He is the TRUTH!"

Jaden opted not to post the photo on his own account, but he did look impossibly cool alongside his dad. Jada Pinkett's Smith son crossed his arms over his chest, showing off his impressive muscles which were on full display thanks to his black tank top.

© Instagram Jaden and Will Smith watched Calvin Harris in Ibiza

His hair was piled on top of his head and he'd added silver jewellery to complete the look.

With his new muscular physique, Jaden is unrecognisable as the young teen who worked on Never Say Never with Justin Bieber and dated Kylie Jenner – time certainly flies!

Jaden's Euro summer

As well as partying in Ibiza with his dad, Jaden also spent time in Paris, sharing photos of himself posing in front of the iconic Arc de Triomphe and performing on stage.

He simply captioned the carousel of memories: "Summertime in Paris," with his sister, Willow Smith sending her love in the comments.

Will Smith has been keeping busy too, sharing a video of the breathtaking villa he and Jaden stayed at in Ibiza, complete with incredible sea views and an in-house recording studio where the father-son duo have been working on music together.

READ: Who is Jaden Smith dating? All we know after PDA-filled sightings with Sab Zada and Paola Locatelli

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star also took time to visit Switzerland, spending a morning in Zurich after he had issues with his flights.

© Getty Jaden Smith looks strong in recent photos

As Will walked the empty Swiss streets, Will joked: "I'm having I am Legend flashbacks," adding of his solo stroll: "This is fantastic. I never get to just walk through a city like this."

Neither Will nor Jaden has shared where they're visiting next, but we have no doubt it will be beautiful!