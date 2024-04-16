Will Smith embraces Jada Pinkett Smith and 3 kids in blended family reunion snap after Coachella surprise

Will Smith just earned a wave of new fans over the weekend after making a surprise appearance on stage at Coachella for a Men in Black inspired performance with J Balvin.

The 55-year-old actor returned to one of his most beloved roles, full black suit and sunglasses included, to rap the title track from the 1997 film with the Colombian singer.

However, the Indio, California music festival ended up becoming a moment of togetherness for not just Will, but his entire family, as he ended up being the second of the group to surprise on stage.

Recommended video You may also like Jada Pinkett Smith surrounded by family members for emotional reveal

A day earlier, his and Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter Willow, 23, made a spontaneous appearance alongside Jon Batiste for his set as her proud parents watched and cheered from the crowd.

The young singer-songwriter took to social media later to share several of her favorite photos and memories from her weekend in the desert, including a heartwarming family photo.

In one of the snaps, she's seen hugging her mom, 52, plus her older brothers Jaden, 25, (who reunited with his close friend Justin Bieber at the festival), and Trey, 31, Will's son with ex wife Sheree Zampino.

© Instagram Smith family portrait at Coachella

"f is for friends who do stuff together," she captioned her post, a reference to the "F.U.N. Song" from Spongebob Squarepants, and her fans loved it. "Oh this is a WHOLE crew," one commented, with another adding: "look at you doing a lil photo dump," and a third saying: "Thank you for your energy."

MORE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith come together to support 'inspiring' daughter Willow's momentous news

Both Will and Willow are counting down to major new releases to time with their Coachella performances. Will will next return to the screen in Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die with Martin Lawrence.

© Getty Images Will joined J Balvin for a surprise "Men in Black" Coachella set

The fourth installment in the franchise, the film is a follow-up to 2020's Bad Boys for Life and will also star Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig reprising their roles from the previous films. Bad Boys 4 is slated for a June 7 release.

MORE: Willow Smith showcases impressive tattoo sleeve as she gives private performance inside Malibu home

Willow, on the other hand, performed her song "BIG FEELINGS," a part of her upcoming album Empathogen, which also includes the single "Symptom of Life." The LP is a follow-up to her 2022 critically acclaimed record Coping Mechanism.

She teased the album to Rolling Stone last November and spoke of her changing life situation and perspective at the time, all of which influence the record. "During that time, emotionally, I was going through so much. There was so much anger," she expressed. "There was so much resentment. There was so much need to just express myself."

MORE: Jada Pinkett drops new surprise revelation about marriage to Will Smith

"And those two albums helped me get it out. For I was almost never sober in the studio. And for this new album, I was sober for every single recording session…"

© Instagram Jada and Will were also present to cheer on during their daughter's surprise appearance

"I feel like my mind state was extremely different. There was so much more gratitude, so much more resonance with myself, and so much more coming back to my roots with these new songs that are coming out."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.