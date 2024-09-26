Meet Mandy Moore's 3 adorable kids and their sweet 'Big Three' name

Fans are over the moon for Mandy Moore, who has welcomed her third child, creating her own "Big Three" in homage to This Is Us.

The new mom took to Instagram to introduce her daughter Lou to the world with an adorable black and white photo of her not long after she'd given birth.

© Getty Mandy and her husband have been married since 2018

Baby Lou joins Mandy's two sons, August 'Gus' Harrison Goldsmith, three, and Oscar 'Ozzie Bennett Goldsmith, 23 months. She shares them with her husband Taylor Dawes Goldsmith, the lead singer, guitarist, and chief songwriter of folk rock band Dawes.

Mandy Moore reveals she is expecting third baby

As the actress announced she was pregnant with her third child, she shared a photo of her sons holding hands as they wore white t-shirts. Gus' t-shirt said 'Big' and Ozzie's said 'Middle' on it, indicating that another child was on the way.

She wrote: "Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

But what do we know about the Big Three? Here's all you need to know.

August, three

© @mandymooremm Mandy and Gus hit Disney World

Mandy and her husband welcomed their first child, August 'Gus', on February 20, 2021 — and there's an adorable meaning behind his name.

"It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name ... so it was settled very early on in our book," The Tangled star explained on Instagram.

© @mandymooremm Mandy hugs Gus

Already, the three-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps, as Mandy explained Gus was in "his rockstar era", absolutely loving music — particularly Tom Petty. She told People: "He loves it when Dad plays the guitar and when mom and dad sing to him."

Oscar, 23 months

© @mandymooremm Gus and Ozzy at the park

The couple would then have Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith in October 2022. Mandy welcomed their son with another adorable post on Instagram, where she wrote: "Ozzie is here!"

She continued that her second son "arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)."

© @mandymooremm Baby Ozzie

"Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!" she added in the caption.

While pregnant with Ozzie, Mandy revealed that she would have to forego an epidural as she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

She told Today: "My platelets are too low for an epidural," adding: "I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again. I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we’ll just push forth like we did last time," she said in reference to her pregnancy with Gus.

Louise

Mandy and Taylor welcomed their third child, Louise, with an Instagram post on September 25. She wrote: "Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season."

"She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time."