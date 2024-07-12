Inside Mandy Moore's stunning $6 million mid-century modern home on the market

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has put her "dream home" on the market for a cool $6 million. The actress revealed the news and pictures of the family home on social media, revealing it was "the end of an era".

"Today, our home that we lovingly restored from the studs, is available for its next chapter and owner. It’s bittersweet as @taylordawesgoldsmith and I got engaged, married and brought home 2 babies here but I’m thrilled to see who she goes to next," she wrote on social media.

Mandy went on to share that she is moving out as she is pregnant and the family needed "more space for the third baby".

The 1950's Pasadena home was purchased in 2017 for $2.5 million and has been restored to its mid-century charm, maximizing the southern California lifestyle with a stunning garden that features a cool blue pool. It is close to the famous Rose Bowl flea market, held every Sunday, and is described as "the perfect Pasadena hilltop perch".



Four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths make this the perfect family home, while it also features an outdoor pool, grilling and dining area, and firepit.





There is also a hidden viewing platform that offers stunning views over the lush mountains and canyons.



"From the stacked brick facade curving into the entry and living room, to the aggregate bench hearth in the family room amplifying the artistry of terrazzo floors, elegance and welcome are the mantra," reads the listing.





The kitchen features hues of gray and green, and a large marble island that seats four, while the floor to ceiling doors allow the outside in and offer a view of the Annandale Canyon beyond.



The primary suite "is a true retreat," with "heated floors" and a "huge walk-in closet" and "spa-like bathroom".



Mandy and husband Taylor Goldsmith Shared on May 31 that they were expecting their third baby.

"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister," she captioned a sweet picture of her two sons, Gus, three, and 19-months-old Ozzie wearing tees that said 'big" and "middle".



Mandy and Taylor purchased their new home, close to Pasadena, in 2023, and have been renovating it for the past year.

Architect Emily Franham, interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel have been working with Mandy on the new project and have been sharing updates with followers, with Emily revealing that they had turned three "awkward" into one kitchen that opens up to the outdoors.

They also revealed that they had attempted to preserve the original ceiling, while replacing the previous windows and adding new beams, which she said would be stained to match the dark wood throughout.