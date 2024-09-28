Rihanna's son RZA is growing so fast in relatable video that has fans talking

Rihanna may be a billionaire and one of the most famous women on the planet, but when it comes to motherhood she tries to keep it real.

© Instagram Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and their boys

A certified boy mom, the Fenty Beauty mogul's two sons are growing fast - which was evident in her latest video of RZA, two years old, as she shared a moment many moms can relate to.

The mom couldn't help but film as she watched her two-year-old trying to make a break from his travel crib, as she played the Mission Impossible theme tune in the background to highlight the hilarity of his heist-like behavior.

© Instagram Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and baby RZA

Wearing a stripey yellow baby grow, RZA just wouldn't give up and eventually managed to propel himself out of the cot and onto a nearby couch, before he made his escape, walking over to a nearby highchair and grabbing a nearby bottle and headed back — mission accomplished.

WATCH: Rihanna's baby son distracts her as she tries to work out

She captioned the photo: "being a boy mom is an Olympic sport," making it clear that this was all in a day's work for her as she takes care of her sons, something many fellow moms can relate to when it comes to raising little ones.

Fans couldn't help but laugh at the video, with one person joking: "He is trying to escape so he can release that album his mom is hiding under the bed."

"I wanted to see him climb back with the drink in hand," another person teased, while a third person observed: "My girl is realllllly a MOTHER!!!!"

"It’s him acting like he wasn’t gonna try again fa me," someone else added. "Pretending to lay on the ball lmaoooo nahhh my boy RZA said I’m outttsideee with my drank in my cup."

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky have certainly kept it candid when it comes to parenthood, showing off the home they share with their two kids to be cluttered with kids toys and baby stuff.

As the rapper celebrated their son Riot Rose's first birthday, he took to Instagram to share an insight into their home life as he held their son in their living quarters. Their home was scattered with baby grows and clothes, with a crib nestled in the middle of the room and plenty of toys for their sons to play with.

Can fans expect the couple to have another child soon? Rihanna has been open about wanting to have more, as she told British Vogue in 2020 she wanted "Three or four of 'em."

She hinted in 2023 to E! News that the couple were already planning for a third child: "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."