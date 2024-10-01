Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's babies are tiny versions of their famous dad

It's clear for all to see that ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are devoted parents.

The couple, who have been dating since 2020, welcomed their firstborn, RZA, in May 2022 followed by his little brother, Riot Rose, in August last year and the family often post adorable videos and photos showing their happy life and extremely close bond.

Rihanna, 36, and her 35-year-old rapper boyfriend, whose real name is Rakim Mayers but goes by Rocky to most, might be super famous but they're clearly very hands-on when it comes to their boys, and it seems they are also keen to mould them into mini versions of their famous dad!

© James Devaney Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"

In an interview with Vogue discussing his latest fashion collaboration with Puma, the 'Fashion Killa' hitmaker shared how, despite being known for his love of fashion and effortlessly cool style, it's Rihanna who is in charge of dressing RZA and Riot.

"I put together outfits and stuff, but usually it's their mom," he began.

The Grammy Award nominee added: "Mom is very adamant about them having baby Rocky outfits and stuff like that. Both of my sons have a baby version of most of my wardrobe pieces. It's kind of crazy."

Rocky also shared his devotion to his sons by stating that everything he owns will eventually be left to them: "Everything. I'm not even joking, like, literally everything – my old Sega Genesis and Nintendos and my clothes.

"You name it, they're [going to] get it all. You can't take it with you."

© Instagram ASAP Rocky and his son, RZA

ASAP Rocky's journey to becoming a dad

Rihanna and Rocky have been very open about their lives and how they've changed since becoming parents.

After rumours began swirling in late 2019 that they were an item, the COVID-19 pandemic sped things up for them in terms of their relationship status, according to the singer.

"Had it not been for COVID, we would've taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready [to be more serious]."

Since becoming mom and dad, their lives have changed dramatically, but seemingly for the better.

© Instagram Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and baby RZA

Rocky summed it up in a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe: "It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things.

"I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now," he said. "And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful."