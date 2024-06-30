Rihanna shows off unseen side of her personal life in new home video — and leaves A$AP Rocky stumped

While fans await Rihanna's eventual return to music with her ninth studio album, the singer and entrepreneur has delighted them with a variety of other endeavors.

Among continuing appearances to support her various business ventures, the most recent being Fenty Hair, the 36-year-old also remains endearing enough to fans because of her vivacious personality.

Take a look below as she gives her longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky a glimpse of her more playful side, and his own stunned reaction…

Rihanna dances and raps to A$AP Rocky

The rapper mutters: "I'm too old for this," as Rihanna breaks out into laughter after dancing up against him, and she simply captions the clip, in which she goes off to GloRilla's "TGIF": "happy friday."

Celebrity friends like Priyanka Chopra and Naomi Campbell simply left heart or laughter emojis, with Willow Smith commenting: "The most iconic," and the fans agreed.

They left responses like: "ASAP Rocky looking like somebody daddy with them hands on his hips," and: "I have watched this 100 times," as well as: "Me when I’m 5 shots in and my man is watching me."

A$AP, 35, and Rihanna most recently made an appearance together in Paris for the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Rihanna sat in the front row to cheer on her boyfriend, wearing a white ribbed mini dress with a green khaki layer underneath, mimicking an upside down jacket, and a white fur-lined burgundy bomber on top. She styled the look with a pair of wide-rimmed red sunglasses and sleek long locks with blonde highlights.

While the "Pour It Up" singer has been credited as a style icon, she has admitted to feeling like her general aesthetic pales in comparison to her uber-chic boyfriend's, calling herself "bummy" in a recent conversation with Interview Magazine.

"I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I'm getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I'm like, 'Why you got to do that to me?'"

She explained that a lot of her style focus was now on their two boys, two-year-old RZA and 11-month-old Riot Rose, emphasizing the desire to make them as fashion-forward as their dad, and find more comfort-oriented fits for herself.

"It's more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I'm like, 'What's the most comfortable outfit to wear around them?" Rihanna said. "What's not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can't hold them properly?' Moms are lazy dressers in real life."

Describing her sons' wardrobe, she continued: "I have racks, I have bags. They're all sized and organized, and then whatever gets too small for RZA, I put into bins so that Riot can have them next. Riot is actually in all of RZA's 1-year-old clothes already. He's only six months. Everybody thinks Rocky dresses them because I dress them in Rocky outfits."