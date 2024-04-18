Will Rihanna's sons RZA and Riot feature on her long-awaited album? What she's said

Rihanna may just have a couple more musicians in her family! The Barbadian hitmaker made an appearance at the Tobacco Dock in London to celebrate the Fenty X Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe.

The 36-year-old spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her new line of sneakers and all the joys of being a mother to her two sons, Riot Rose and his older brother RZA.

However, she was also asked about her long-awaited new album, dubbed R9 by fans, which would be the follow-up to her 2016 record Anti, and has been teased for years.

"You recently shared that RZA is really into music right now," she was asked, and Rihanna could only gush: "He's an empath!" of her nearly two-year-old.

"Is he like his mama?" ET asked, to which she responded: "I think so." When she was questioned if there were any plans to have RZA and eight-month-old Riot make appearances on the album, she teased that it could just happen.

"It's up to them. I've already got stuff that I feel like I can make hits out of," although she refused to divulge many more details of the record, which she stated previously she's been able to already picture visuals for.

© Getty Images Rihanna attended the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party in London

In her conversation with Interview Magazine, she expanded upon the idea, explaining: "I have a lot of visual ideas. It's weird. My brain is working backward right now."

"I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I'm having all of these visuals, and I don't have the songs for them yet, but maybe that's the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make."

© Instagram The star teased that her sons might just feature on her upcoming album

Although of her sons, she adorably shared that while they may be musically inclined, style wise, they were taking after their dad A$AP Rocky, and even she was growing jealous of his impeccable taste.

"I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I'm getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I'm like, 'Why you got to do that to me?'" she exclaimed.

© Instagram "It's up to them. I've already got stuff that I feel like I can make hits out of."

She explained that her focus now went to her two boys, who she spent so much more time dressing up in fashionable fits, just like their dad, and then finding fits for herself that emphasize comfort, calling herself a "lazy dresser" as a mom.

Describing her sons' wardrobe, she shared: "I have racks, I have bags. They're all sized and organized, and then whatever gets too small for RZA, I put into bins so that Riot can have them next. Riot is actually in all of RZA's one-year-old clothes already. He's only six months. Everybody thinks Rocky dresses them because I dress them in Rocky outfits."

© Getty Images The album will be her first since 2016's acclaimed "Anti"

Rihanna did mention that her partner was always game to help out with the less glamorous affairs, like changing diapers. "Rocky has never shied away from it. He does the shirt up over the nose with a stinky diaper. He gets through it. It's kind of funny."

