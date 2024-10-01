Demi Moore shares new family photos and says she's 'savoring sweet moments'

Demi Moore knows the importance of cherishing time with her family.

While the actress has been busy on her press tour for The Substance, which has already earned her Oscar buzz, she is also making sure to make time for her new grandmother duties.

The A-lister along with her ex-husband Bruce Willis — who has retired from the spotlight amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia — became grandparents last year when their eldest daughter Rumer, 36, welcomed her first daughter Louetta, with former partner Derek Richard Thomas.

As her events for The Substance winded down, Demi took to Instagram and shared a round of sweet family photos, featuring her granddaughter, who the family has nicknamed Lou.

In the first photo, seemingly taken in the family's home in Idaho, little Lou is holding her grandmother's hand, and they are walking around the woods with Tallulah, Demi's youngest daughter with Bruce.

In another, Demi is helping Lou look over a small walking bridge over a pond, and she lastly shared a photo of them with her adorable pet dog Pilaf, her trusty mini chihuahua, at a festival.

"Savoring these sweet moments," Demi shared in her caption, and emphasized: "This is what keeps everything in perspective!"

Her fans and family alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the heartwarming pics, with Rumer herself writing: "We love you Ya Ya," as Rita Wilson added: "Beautiful!" and others followed suit with: "Soooo cute and beautiful. Looks like her grandpa," and: "She is absolutely darling," as well as: "That is the cutest picture."

In addition to Rumer and Tallulah, Demi and Bruce, who were married from 1987 to 2000, share another daughter Scout, plus the Die Hard actor, who has been married to Emma Heming Willis since 2009, is also a dad to daughters Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn, ten.

The Willis family first disclosed Bruce's health woes in 2022, when they shared he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a symptom of frontotemporal dementia, which he was later diagnosed with. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Demi shared an update: "Given the givens, he is in a stable place," noting: "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at."

"You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment," she emphasized.

"And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness," she went on, further sharing: "When I'm in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share."