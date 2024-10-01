Snoop Dogg opens up about family plans with his beloved grandchildren and getting creative with Martha Stewart — exclusive

Snoop Dogg has had an exciting year, from making headlines at the Paris Olympics to joining the celebrity coaches on The Voice.

He has also been working once again with his good friend, Martha Stewart, much to the delight of fans!

But in his spare time, the rapper and singer loves nothing more than spending time with his family, including his grandchildren, revealing to HELLO! their fun tradition when he's not busy working.

"We travel to different places around the world when we have free time," he shared, adding that "listening to oldies, workouts and spending time with his grandkids" were among his favorite things to do to relax.

The Voice coach is a doting grandfather to Zion, nine, Elleven, six, Cordoba, five, Sky, three, and Chateau, three. His youngest granddaughter was born sometime in 2023 but her name and birth date have not been publicly announced. Tragically, the rapper's grandson Kai passed away ten days after he was born on September 15, 2019.

© Denise Truscello Snoop Dogg is collaborating with Martha Stewart once again!

While he prefers to keep a lot of his family life out of the spotlight, the doting grandfather occasionally shares sweet photos with his grandkids and children on social media. They are no doubt big fans of the star's latest project too, as he's designed a new limited-edition "Hold the Phone" case alongside Martha.

A photo of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart's new "Hold the Phone" case designs

Talking to HELLO! about the inspiration behind the design, he explained: "The whole vibe behind the “Hold the Phone” Case was inspired by our BIC EZ Reach Lighter designs. Martha and I have our own lighter design series and these cases are the perfect sidekick to those lighters."

He continued: "Martha and I both have an eye for stuff that’s not only fly but functional - like this phone case! I’m hyped for people to get their hands on it. It’s a limited-edition drop, so if you want in, you better slide over to BIC.com real quick. The cases launch October 4th."

© Rodin Eckenroth Snoop opened up to HELLO! about his plans with his grandchildren

Martha and Snoop first joined forces in 2016 when they began the VH1 show "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party." Since then, they have appeared together in several commercials including the Sketcher's Super Bowl ads. They also reunited at the Paris Olympics earlier this year.

The rapper's family joined him in Paris during the Summer Olympics

Touching upon his time at the Olympics, where he quickly became a fashion icon during his stay in the French capital, Snoop told us that his favorite part of the trip was "understanding the stories of all the athletes from around the world. Talking to them and their families and knowing their journeys are not easy is so inspiring to hear."

The BIC EZ Reach Lighters are compatible with the iPhone 15, and are exclusive cases designed to securely hold the BIC EZ Reach Lighter. Both designs have been inspired by Snoop and Martha's distinctive personalities and styles. The pair previously launched the Best Bud Bags in 2023.