Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with new photo of 'tall' son Tatum, 2

Khloe Kardashian left her fans in disbelief when she shared a new photo of her two-year-old son Tatum.

The Kardashians star, 40, posted a sweet photo of her son getting into the Halloween spirit by wearing a pair of themed pajamas that were emblazoned with black cats, pumpkins, bats, and spiderwebs.

Tatum looked adorable as he smiled for the camera while standing in front of a large white couch – but it was his height that Khloe's followers were distracted by.

"He's already so tall! WOW! Such a doll," one commented. A second said: "Wait? Wait!! Why does he look so tall?"

A third added: "He's so tall!" A fourth said: "Tatum is so big now and cute."

It's not surprising that Tatum is already showing signs of taking after his statuesque parents, with Khloe standing tall at 5'10 while his dad, Tristan Thompson is a staggering 6'9.

Khloe – who also shares daughter, True, six, with Tristan – welcomed Tatum via surrogate in July 2022, and she previously admitted it took her months to bond with her son.

In an episode of The Kardashians last June, Khloe opened up about her difficulties connecting with Tatum during a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner.

"With True, it took me a couple of days to be like, OK, this is my daughter. With him, it's taken me months. I love him and I love kids but, I still don't have that complete bond," she explained.

Khloe added that she felt "guilty" that she hadn't bonded with her son in the same way as her daughter.

"I'm like, why isn't it the same? But I know it will be and I know, like, I don't treat him differently. I just question myself sometimes."

In a confessional, Khloe added: "I buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy. When I went to the hospital, that was the first time it really registered, and it has nothing to do with the baby."

She continued: "I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and then I take the baby, and I go to another room, and you're separated. It's such a transactional experience because it's not about him."

Khloe touched on her parenting struggles with Tatum again in May. "I wasn't carrying him; I didn't really feel anything," she said on the SHE MD podcast in May.

This feeling was exacerbated when Khloe discovered that Tristan had fathered a son with fitness instructor, Maralee Nicholsby.

"And then the first week of December, I found out that my ex was actually having a baby with somebody else. It devastated me because that's when all the judgment and the knives were thrown at me."

Reflecting on her journey now, Khloe feels a profound bond with Tatum. "I am obsessed with Tatum now, of course," she said, adding: "Anyone going through surrogacy, don't compare yourself to somebody else's journey.

"It's such a beautiful thing. But give yourself grace. Give yourself patience."