Rob Kardashian speaks out on Khloé Kardashian's parenting in rare public message

The notoriously private Rob Kardashian spoke out about his sister Khloé Kardashian's parenting skills in an Instagram comment on Tuesday, confirming what the world knew about the Good American founder.

Khloé posted a carousel of photos featuring the 40-year-old holding the hands of her two children, True, 6, and Tatum, 2, dressed to the nines in an all-black exercise outfit, white sneakers and black sunglasses.

"School Drop", the mother of two captioned the photos, which also included a shot of True and Tatum smiling from the backseat as Khloé got ready to drive them to school.

"You're such a cool mom it's crazy", Rob commented under the photo of his sister, niece and nephew.

Rob, by far the most private of the Kardashian siblings, has recently become more active on social media. When his daughter, Dream, created an Instagram account for herself, he commented, "I love you", under her first post. According to her Instagram bio, the account is reportedly run by her parents.

Rob shares Dream, 7, with his ex-partner Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna. According to Angela, the pair remain amicable despite their public relationship breakdown and subsequent custody battle.

She spoke to ET about co-parenting with Rob, revealing they are good friends now. "I feel like time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream," she said.

"We have structure. I think structure's key...I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."

Khloé, who already shares Tatum and True with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, revealed she felt like Dream's "third parent" in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

"I mean, I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, her own mom, or whoever," she said in the episode. "It's important, and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

Khloe and Dream are extremely close

"Rob does such an incredible job with her, and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another; we've always been," she said.

After the episode aired, she took to Instagram to clarify her words, writing, "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close."

Khloe revealed she felt like Dream's "third parent"

"I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time," she continued. "I love her beyond measure."

Khloé certainly has her hands full at school drop-off, as True started first grade just last month. The reality star expressed her pride on Instagram, writing, "First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!! I know you're going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn't be happier for you my angel. I'm not OK but I'll pull it together by pick up time."