Khloe Kardashian celebrates bittersweet milestone for six-year-old daughter True in emotional update

Khloé Kardashian is experiencing all the emotions as she watched her daughter, True, hit a significant milestone: her first day of first grade.

The reality TV star, who has always been open about her deep bond with her children, took to Instagram to share this special moment with her followers, but she didn’t shy away from expressing just how bittersweet it felt.

The 40-year-old Kardashian alum shared an endearing series of photos featuring her 6-year-old daughter, True, looking ready and excited for her big day.

The adorable snapshots captured the essence of a proud yet emotional mom watching her little girl grow up. “First Grade!!! True, I am so proud of you!! I know you’re going to have the most incredible year ahead of you!” Khloé lovingly wrote in the caption.

However, behind the proud smile, Khloé admitted that this milestone moment wasn’t easy for her. “I couldn’t be happier for you, my angel,” she continued, adding, “I’m not ok but I’ll pull it together by pick up time.”

© Instagram Khloe with daughter True and son Tatum

It’s a sentiment many parents can relate to—being thrilled for their child’s new adventures, while also feeling a twinge of sadness as they realize just how quickly time flies.

The photo carousel was nothing short of heartwarming. In one picture, Khloé posed beside True, who radiated happiness with her bright smile.

© Instagram True poses with brother Tatum on her first day of school

The duo was also joined by True’s younger brother, Tatum, and their family cat, making the occasion a full family affair.

The backdrop of the photos was as delightful as the smiles—a life-size crayon box surrounded by pastel-colored balloons and a charming sign that read, “First Day of First Grade.”

© Instagram Khloe's bittersweet milestone as a mom

For the big day, Khloé kept her look chic yet comfortable, opting for an all-black ensemble that included a cozy sweatshirt and matching leggings.

True, ever the fashionista, was dressed in a white polo shirt paired with a classic blue plaid skirt, her hair styled in two adorable mini space buns. Little Tatum also made a stylish appearance in a coordinated black-and-white set from Kith Kids, proving that fashion runs in the family.

© Instagram True is starting first grade!

Khloé’s Instagram post quickly filled with comments from fans and followers who couldn’t get enough of the sweet moment. “Those smiles for Tatum are melting me, so stinking cute,” one fan commented, while another added, “Aww yay!!! Good luck, True!!” Another follower echoed the sentiments of many by writing, “So proud of True!! Can’t believe she’s growing up so fast, hoping for her to have a great school year.”

The first day of school comes just weeks after Khloé hosted an unforgettable birthday party for Tatum, who turned two years old.

The “Two-a-saurus” themed celebration on July 28 was nothing short of spectacular, with Khloé going all out, as she always does.

The party featured life-size dinosaur figures, an array of colorful balloons, and a selection of delicious treats that had guests, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and other family members, in awe. True’s first-grade milestone is just the latest in a series of cherished family moments that Khloé has shared with her fans.

© Instagram Khloe cuddles her daughter True on her first day of school

Khloé’s journey as a mother has been well-documented, with her two children—True and Tatum—taking center stage in her life.

True was born in April 2018, followed by Tatum, who arrived via surrogate in July 2022. Both children were welcomed into the world with her ex-partner, NBA star Tristan Thompson, with whom Khloé has had a complicated relationship. The couple’s on-again, off-again romance, which began in 2016, officially ended in 2021 amid a series of very public ups and downs.

Despite their tumultuous past, Khloé and Tristan continue to co-parent their two children. Thompson, 33, is also father to two other sons: Prince Oliver, whom he shares with model Jordan Craig, and Theo, who was born in December 2021 to Maralee Nichols.

The latter paternity scandal made headlines, particularly because it unfolded while Tristan was still romantically involved with Khloé, adding another layer of complexity to their relationship.