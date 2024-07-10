Rihanna's son RZA, 2, looks just like his dad A$AP Rocky in adorable photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's eldest son, RZA, is proving that style runs in the family! The two-year-old made an irresistible appearance alongside his dad, showcasing pieces from his mom's renowned Savage X Fenty line.

In utterly charming photos shared on the brand's Instagram account, RZA looked adorable perched on his father's shoulders. The toddler donned a black tank top and matching briefs, perfectly mirroring his dad's outfit.

The post, captioned "A$AP Rocky and RZA in Savage X Classics," captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

The 34-year-old rapper, sporting identical attire, proudly displayed his fit form. In a heartwarming second photo, A$AP Rocky turned his back to the camera, revealing intricately braided cornrows spelling out "Dad," a detail that delighted followers.

"Does ASAP cornrows say ‘DAD’ or am I seeing things?" one follower queried, while another exclaimed, "It’s the baby briefs for meeeee!"

The post received an outpouring of love, with one fan summing it up perfectly: "Love everything about this. The son. The father. The boxers. All."

© Instagram ASAP Rocky with his adorable son RZA

This is a special milestone for the couple as it's the first time they have included one of their children in a clothing campaign. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are also parents to Riot Rose, who will turn one in August.

Rihanna founded Savage X Fenty in 2018, and the brand quickly became a sensation, being named one of Fast Company's 10 most innovative style companies of 2020.

© Instagram Rihanna's son RZA is so cute!

By 2021, it had reached a valuation of $1 billion. While fans adore her fashion and beauty lines, many are eagerly awaiting new music, as Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016's "Anti."

The love story between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began long before they became a couple. The two have been friends and collaborators for years.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pose with RZA and Riot

Rocky opened for Rihanna's Diamonds World Tour in 2013, and she starred in his "Fashion Killa" music video that same year. Their friendship blossomed into romance in 2020, with an insider confirming their relationship to People in November of that year.

In a 2021 interview with GQ, Rocky gushed about Rihanna, calling her "the love of [his] life" and "the one." He also expressed his desire to become a father, saying, "If that's in my destiny, absolutely. Nah, but like, I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad."

© Instagram Rihanna looks like the picture-perfect mom with her two sons

Rihanna echoed these sentiments in an April 2022 interview with Vogue, where she candidly discussed her thoughts on motherhood. "I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who says it has to be that way," she remarked. "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

A year later, Rihanna reflected on her journey into motherhood, describing it as "legendary" and "everything." She added, "You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

In the same Vogue interview, she admitted that balancing her roles is a challenge but also incredibly stimulating. "Everything right now is firing off. I'm excited. It's getting me super motivated, super energized to do new things, to create. And I'm back in the studio and now we're going to be back on stage for the Super Bowl, which is just crazy that I even agreed to that, but I am, and I'm excited."

"Of course being a new mom is insane. It is lovely. It is epic, honestly," she concluded, capturing the whirlwind experience of her multifaceted life.