Rihanna makes rare comment on 2 under 2 children with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has shared a rare insight into her life as a mom of two in a new interview.

The 'Disturbia' singer, 36, sat down with Interview magazine's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg who prompted her to open up about balancing her incredibly successful music career with raising two under two with her partner rapper A$AP Rocky.

The star captioned the post where she has been styled with chaotic hair and makeup: "Literally how I feel in postpartum with 2 under 2."

The interviewer, who happens to have previously worked as Rihanna's stylist, remarked: "I can't believe I'm backstage with you at 3:30 in the morning and you have two babies", to which the 'Diamonds' singer replied: "Mel Ottenberg, have you met me? That’s the usual."

© Getty Rihanna usually looked polished and pristine

The stylist to the stars sat down with the 'Work' singer in Milan following the last day of Milan Fashion Week at an arena where she was rehearsing for a private show in India, a show that was later revealed to be the wedding of the son of Indian's richest man.

The 'We Found Love' singer went on to open up about her relationship with her rapper boyfriend now they are parents. She quipped: "I be feeling bummy as s**t next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I'm getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I'm like, "Why you got to do that to me?".

She added that her wardrobe has adapted now she is a mother. "It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, 'What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them?' What's not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?' Moms are lazy dressers in real life," she said.

© Getty Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been together since 2020

Rihanna had her two sons, RZA and Riot, in quick sucession. With RZA being born in May 2022 and Riot bringing up the rear in May 2023, the musical superstar has had to adapt to motherhood by hitting the ground running.

© Getty Rihanna has two under two

She admitted in an interview with Vogue that while she and A$AP Rocky weren't planning to start a family when she fell pregnant with RZA, they were "certainly not planning against it" either.

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f--- says it has to be that way," she confessed.

© Instagram Rihanna has opened up about motherhood in several Vogue interviews

Once little RZA, who was named after the producer and rapper RZA from the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, was born he made an epic appearance with his mother on the cover of Vogue - at just nine months old.

© Instagram Rihanna has opened up about the possibility of a third child

On this occasion, the 'Umbrella' singer called motherhood "legendary", adding, "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

The hitmaker announced her second pregnancy in the most iconic way possible. Rihanna stepped onto the stage for her Superbowl halftime show performance in a bright red bodysuit, revealing her blossoming baby bump.

© Getty Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

She has since opened up about expanding her family. She floated the idea of a third child on the red carpet of the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty launch party in December in conversation with Justin Sylvester.

The E! News host asked if she has anything left to achieve and the 'California King Bed' singer quipped: "So far, have daughters!".

© Getty Rihanna opened up about motherhood at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Launch Party

DISCOVER: Rihanna shares rare confession about her sons with A$AP Rocky's appearance after debuting dramatic new look

"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," she admitted. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."