Meet Drake's adorable bilingual son Adonis

Drake is a hugely successful rapper with millions of albums sold and even more millions in the bank – but his greatest achievement is his son, Adonis Graham.

The 37-year-old shares his son, who celebrated his seventh birthday on October 11, with French artist, Sophie Brussaux, but he initially denied Sophie's claims that she was carrying his baby.

© Instagram Adonis turned 7 on October 11

In 2018, Drake confirmed that he was a father on his double album, Scorpion, rapping: "The kid is mine," and "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid."

Drake and Sophie appear to be on much better terms now and shortly after confirming Adonis was his child, he told HBO's The Shop: "We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I'm just really excited to be a great father."

Meet Drake's son Adonis below…

He's bilingual

Given Adonis' mother is French, it should come as no surprise that Adonis has picked up the language and was speaking French when he was just four years old.

Drake shared a video on Instagram of Adonis asking his dad if he wants to learn how to speak "en français." When he replied, "Yes please", Adonis then spoke words in French which Drake repeated back to him.

He shares his mom's talent for art

© Instagram Adonis loves to paint, just like his mom

Another trait inherited from his mother is Adonis' artistic ability, which Drake has utilized, having his son draw the cover art for his album For All the Dogs, which features an illustrated white dog with red eyes.

Sophie has also shared photos of the two of them enjoying a painting session together, and Drake often posts his son's artwork on social media.

He loves basketball

© Getty Images Drake often brings Adonis to watch his beloved Raptors play

Like his dad, Adonis is an avid basketball fan and has taken to playing it himself as well as watching Drake's beloved Toronto Raptors from courtside with his dad.

In December 2021, proud dad Drake, who has an NBA regulation-size indoor court at his Toronto home, shared an impressive video of Adonis showing off his skills on the court. "Yo, where you learn to shoot like that?" he asked Adonis. "You went four for five. You hit four shots out of five!"

WATCH: Drake shows off incredible NBA-sized court inside $100m mansion

While speaking with NBA legend Lebron James, Drake joked that he would soon send Adonis to his house for basketball "summer camp".

He said on The Shop: "You know he's already in the pool like shooting the basketball. He's gonna get to a certain age, I'm gonna bring him right to [Lebron's] house and I'ma be like, 'Yo, summer camp at Bronny's house!'"

He's featured in Drake's music video

Adonis made an appearance in Drake's music video for "8AM in Charlotte", having a conversation with his dad about a "beautiful piece of artwork" he drew before he danced beside him in a studio.

"So, the goat was running away from the other monsters. And the other animals," he said before Drake asked: "Daddy's name is next to the goat. Does that mean that Daddy's the goat?" Adonis replied: "Yes. So it's Daddy Goat."

He's released a rap song

Just like his daddy, Adonis has recorded his own rap song, "My Man", which was released in October 2023.

He performed it live for the very first time at his sixth birthday party last year.