What is Drake's net worth – and how does it compare to other rappers?

Drake has had a long and varied career spanning over 20 years, and it has left him with quite the impressive net worth.

Though he's now best known for hits such as "Child's Play," "One Dance," "Take Care," "All Me," and "Started From the Bottom," among others, most millennials' introduction to the rapper was through beloved teen drama Degrassi: Next Generation, in which he starred as Jimmy from 2001 to 2009.

Below, take a look at just what his net worth is these days, and how that of some fellow rappers compares.

What is Drake's net worth?

Though in 2020, Forbes reported that Drake, 37, had a net worth of approximately $49 million, it has since been widely reported that as of 2024, it is closer to $250 million.

Aside from the money he makes from his music – his debut album Thank Me Later was released in 2010 – he has also made money from lucrative brand deals, including a $10 million contract with Nike in 2013, plus others with Sprite, Apple Music (reportedly worth $19 million), and Beats by Dre.

Moreover, in 2016, he founded his own liquor brand, Virginia Black Whiskey, in collaboration with Brent Hocking, founder and creator of the Deleón Tequila. A 750ml bottle costs between $30 and $50, depending on the seller.

© Getty Drake started his career as a teen actor

Where does Drake live?

Most notably, Drake, who is originally from Toronto, owns a sprawling manor in the Canadian city, which spans a whopping 50,000 square feet.

© Instagram Drake with his mom Sandi and his son Adonis, six, at home during Christmas

The home, which was featured in Architectural Digest in 2020, was constructed out of limestone, bronze, and exotic woods, because as Drake explained: "Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel."

It features a 3,200-square-foot master-bedroom suite, an NBA-size basketball court, a two-story closet, a great room with over 40-foot ceilings, a hall adorned with the jerseys of basketball greats, an entertainment and studio lounge, and more.

© Getty The singer has five Grammys

Who are the richest rappers?

Besides Drake, some of the most monied rappers and hip-hop moguls include Jay-Z ($2.5 billion net worth), Sean "Diddy" Combs ($1 billion), Dr. Dre ($500 million), Kanye West ($400 million), and Pharell Williams ($250 million).

Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole – who currently appear to be in the middle of a three-way beef with Drake – reportedly have a net worth of $85 million and $60 million, respectively.

