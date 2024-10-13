Mark Wahlberg's 'beast' son Michael, 18, is his famous dad's mini-me in celebratory new photo

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's four children may be stepping into the limelight in their own special ways, but they certainly do seem to be making the best of the family genes.

The actor, 53, and his model wife, 46, share daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 14, plus sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16, and the oldest of their boys seems to be stepping into his father's shoes.

While he's previously shown an affinity for exercise and weights just like his famously ripped dad, now he's going competitive with it, and his parents couldn't be prouder.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are beach-ready in Fiji

Rhea took to her social media page to share that Michael had recently participated in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition and ultimately placed third, and shared a photo and video of the athletic teen.

"So proud of you! Let's goooooo!" she shared of the 18-year-old as he stood on the podium wearing his bronze, and included a clip of him mid-tussle.

Mark was just as chuffed, simply commenting: "Beast," on Rhea's post, with other fans adding: "I see you boi!!!" and: "Well done! Hard to watch but builds such confidence and strength. My son did it too!" as well as: "Way to go, Michael!"

Mark and Rhea's other kids are just as accomplished, however. Ella is currently a student at Clemson University in South Carolina, a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Michael, apart from jiu-jitsu, is also a big fan of boxing and bodybuilding, while Brendan has displayed a particular prowess for basketball and, just like his dad, golfing.

MORE: Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea Durham posts then deletes NSFW vacation photo of naked husband

Youngest Grace, however, is already an Olympian in the making, a champion equestrian with several titles and blue ribbons under her belt already. She has been riding horses since a young age and is now a professional jumper.

© Getty Images Mark and Rhea with three of their four children

Mark recently told E! News that while he is renowned for being disciplined and extremely regimented when it comes to his routines and fitness, his youngest is already a cut above.

GALLERY: Celebrities with champion equestrian daughters: from Tom Selleck to Bruce Springsteen

"My daughter — believe it or not — is more disciplined than me," he remarked. "I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian."

© Instagram Their oldest, daughter Ella, is a student at Clemson University

He joked: "I always thought the Patriots going to the Super Bowl was the most nerve-racking experience I've ever had. It's nothing like watching my daughter on a horse."

MORE: Mark Wahlberg reveals intimate tattoo dedicated to wife Rhea Durham

The Ted star also expanded upon his two sons' athletic interests, saying that Michael is "really into MMA, jiu jitsu, muay tai, right now," while Brendan "says he's a better actor than me, and that he's gonna be bigger than I ever was."

© Instagram Their towering sons are already quite athletic and interested in a variety of sports

He previously mentioned on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon of his daughter Grace: "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing. She loves it … and she takes so much pride in the little stuff. She's at the barn every day, shoveling poop… she's up before me."