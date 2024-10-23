Jamie Oliver shares heart-melting throwback photo with son River - fans react

Chef Jamie Oliver shared the sweetest throwback photo of his son River on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the father of five took a trip down memory lane and opted to share a nostalgic snapshot of himself cooking with baby River.

The black-and-white photo showed Jamie looking every inch the doting dad as he cradled his tiny tot whilst simultaneously whipping up a dish in the kitchen.

River, eight, looked so precious dressed in a polka-dot baby grow while Jamie looked his usual stylish self in a raglan T-shirt emblazoned with 'Triumph'.

© Instagram Jamie shares a close bond with sons River and Buddy

In a gushing caption, he sweetly wrote: "Me and baby boy River 7 years ago… Still remember how fascinated he was with watching me cooking at that age!! Love coming across old pics like these big love guys."

Jamie's fans and friends adored the father-son image, with one writing: "He looks so like his mum there," while a second added: "Aww such a cutie and how lovely is this pic," and a third commented: "They grow up so fast."

© Getty Images Jamie and Jools (pictured in 2016) are incredibly close to their kids

As well as River, Jamie and his wife Jools are also doting parents to Poppy Honey, 22, Daisy Boo, 21, Petal Blossom, 15, and Buddy Bear, 13. Find out more in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jamie Oliver's family life

Their eldest son Buddy appears to be following in Jamie's footsteps and has already released a cookbook called Let's Cook.

At the time of its release, Jamie shared a glimpse inside Buddy's hobby, writing on Instagram: "Buddy's been my shadow in the kitchen since he was tiny and he has always found cooking a real adventure.

© Instagram Buddy Oliver is following in his father's footsteps

"As a dad who cooks it's been such a joy to watch and be a part of his journey learning new skills and cooking new dishes… Just look at those pics of baby Buds!!!"

Jamie's tranquil family life

Lovebirds Jamie and Jools wed in 2000 and later renewed their wedding vows on two separate occasions. In 2023, they jetted off to the Maldives with their brood for a romantic celebration, while in early 2024, the pair travelled to Las Vegas for their 24th wedding anniversary.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools Oliver recreated their wedding day in Las Vegas

During an appearance on Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's Newlyweds podcast, the chef described their multiple weddings as "embarrassing".

Reflecting on their Maldives trip, he admitted: "I was a bit embarrassed about the whole thing, if I'm really honest, and I wasn't so into it until we got there, and then when we got there, actually I think I probably enjoyed it more than anyone. It was just so nice."

© Instagram Their home is so cosy and rustic

Jamie and Jools are raising their large family in Essex where they live in a £6 million Elizabethan mansion. Their historic property boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms, and a great hall, while the grounds are also home to another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables.

They've decked out their home with rustic interiors, colourful artwork, maximalist wallpaper and plenty of natural wood for a wholesome yet stylish living space.