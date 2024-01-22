The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's daughter, 1, takes after him in rare photo

Just days after Will Kirk revealed his DIY mishap, he enlisted the help of his baby daughter to finish his painting project.

Despite keeping his family life with his wife Polly and their little girl relatively private, The Repair Shop star shared a rare photo with his daughter on his Instagram Stories on Sunday. Will had previously shared snaps of his mother's home as he painted the lavender walls white, but he joked that she was left "disappointed" by his work. "My mum was so disappointed with my painting that she's now called in the professionals for the final coat."

© Instagram The doting dad enjoyed some DIY with his daughter

The doting father held the one-year-old – dressed in cute pink trousers and a Peter Pan collar over her cream jumper – by her legs so she could reach a high section of the wall.

Equipped with a paintbrush, Will's daughter proved she is already taking after her restoration expert father by getting stuck into DIY. And she didn't seem to be having any problems like her father!

© Instagram The Repair Shop star was trying to decorate his mother's home

Days earlier, Will had revealed he hadn't managed to keep the paint solely on the walls. Sharing photos of paint caked onto his hand and dripping down his face, he joked: "Capable of painting a mahogany wood grain effect... Maybe. Capable of painting mum's kitchen... Not so much!"

He continued that his mother had the best reaction to his decorating mishap: "Love the fact that when I shouted out, 'Mum, I dropped the tin of paint on my face" her first reaction was, 'I hope you didn't get any paint on my floor.'"

Will lives in Wandsworth with Polly, whom he married in August 2021, and their daughter, whom they welcomed in July 2022. Based on the rare photos he has shared of their home, it features a neutral home with white walls and wooden floorboards, while large glass doors leading onto a balcony flood the space with natural light.

Will shared details of one feature at his family home, which he cheekily joked he lied to his wife about in order to sneak into the property.

© Instagram Will shared this adorable photo of his home for Christmas 2022

"My wife Polly said we didn’t need a bigger TV, but our last one was really old, so I lied, saying I’d got one in the sales – I might have lied about the price as well!" he told the Radio Times.

"So, we’ve got a lovely big TV now and underneath that is my PlayStation, which I’ve been told to give to charity. I never have time to play, but I won’t get rid of it!"

