The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares ultra-rare photo of toddler daughter with prettiest long hair

TV presenter Will Kirk, known for starring in popular restoration show The Repair Shop, has shared some adorable photos with his social media followers.

The doting dad took to his Instagram page on Sunday to show fans the exciting gift he received for Father's Day, and included rare pictures of his one-year-old daughter with the news.

Will wrote: "The best Father’s Day present arrived through my letterbox this weekend. It's the first copy of my new book, RESTORE. It's out on 18th July, but available to preorder from Waterstones and Amazon now."

In the photo, Will is seen showing his sweet daughter his new book. She sits on the sofa looking at it with her father, and her pink cardigan, matching hair bows and floral leggings are the cutest outfit.

Will, who is a talented wood craftsman and is married to educational psychologist Polly Snowdon, clearly adores his little girl, who will celebrate her second birthday in July.

© instagram Will Kirk's daughter looking at his book

He also reposted a snap of his daughter on his Instagram Stories, previously shared that day by Polly, which showed the cute tot looking at her dad's book with her pink fluffy bunny.

"Happy Father's day Papa," said the caption.

Will on becoming a father

Will and Polly welcomed their daughter in July 2022 and so far have kept her name a secret from the public.

© Instagram Will has not made the name of his daughter known to the public

In August 2022, he shared a heartfelt message with fans: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work," he said.

"My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family. The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

© Instagram Will often shares adorable photos of his daughter on Instagram

Alongside his role on The Repair Shop, Will loves to take his daughter on long walks around London, recently posting a picture of himself and his little girl out at a museum in Greenwich.

Referring to his child who he was carrying in the photo, he joked: "Pleased with my catch of the day at the @royalmuseumsgreenwich. She weighs a ton and will hopefully fetch a good price at market."