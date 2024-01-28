The Repair Shop's Will Kirk inundated with advice after sharing new photo of daughter

Woodworking expert Will Kirk has been delighting his fans of late by sharing several glimpses into life at home with his little girl.

The Repair Shop star has now revealed that his one-year-old daughter, whose name he has never made public, is taking after him – and even has a toy toolbelt so she can play at being just like daddy. An adorable photo of the toddler showed a child's toolbelt strapped to her waist, featuring all the essentials including a pair of fake pliers and a wooden saw, as well as her cuddly toy bunny rabbit.

© Instagram Will Kirk's daughter has been playing with a toy toolbelt just like her The Repair Shop star dad

He joked: "Two easy ways to help inspire the next generation of craftsman: 1. Get them on the tools early. 2. Hide copies of The Repair Shop book in the children's area of the library. What other ways would you suggest?"

Will's fans shared their own experiences of growing up and getting into DIY and building things, and the star's Instagram post was soon flooded with words of advice.

Will joked he wanted to start 'em young by hiding his Repair Shop book in his daughter's library

One fan commented: "2 is an extra incentive, but 1 for sure! I received a toolbox (with small adult sized, real tools) for my 7th birthday. So I could improve my fort building skills. 30 years later that same toolbox and those original tools (with lots of other tools I bought over the years) helped me renovate my first home as a homeowner."

"As she gets older, and wanders into your workshop to hang out, let her help u if she wants. Because those times of just hanging out, talking, will become cherished memories. I've always been Daddy's girl and as a kid I just wanted to do whatever dad was doing. Mowing the lawn, or trimming hedges or whatever. My dad has always been my hero. Just let her spend time with you. Which I'm sure you already know. I'm 50 now, my dad is 80 and battling Parkinson's Disease. The memories I have of time spent with my dad are many. So memories are all around to be made," another sweetly penned.

© Instagram Will has been sharing his love of DIY with his daughter

Another suggested making sure the youngster has access to the right reading materials. "Big picture illustration books on taking things apart and putting them back together. Get broken radios or random things for them to practice on. If they love nature, get them making things out of wood or willow etc. I adored all these things as a kid and I’m a Countryside Ranger now; finally retrained 5yrs ago to live out my childhood dream," they wrote.

The BBC star, who shares his daughter with wife Polly Snowdon, recently revealed his little girl had been having a go at painting her grandma's house.

Will had been helping with a paint job at his mum's and joked that she was left "disappointed" by his work.

© Instagram The one-year-old's Christmas stocking was hand-crafted by Dominic Chinea

"My mum was so disappointed with my painting that she's now called in the professionals for the final coat," he wrote alongside a snap of his daughter wielding a paintbrush.

And over the festive period, the TV personality posted a photograph of his little girl gazing up at a Christmas tree, holding her first ever stocking for Santa.

Will issued a special thank you to his "wonderful mate" and co-star Dominic Chinea for handmaking the sentimental item.

© Instagram Will and his wife Polly welcomed their first child in July 2022

When HELLO! recently asked how life as a dad has been treating him, Will said: "Absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up."

He added: "I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."