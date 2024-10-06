The Repair Shop's Will Kirk beams with pride as he snuggles newborn son

Will Kirk is loving life with his newborn baby. The TV star, who recently announced the arrival of his second child, posted a sweet family photo on Instagram. Posing alongside his son, Will enjoyed "Sunday snuggles" with his little one, whose name is yet to be revealed.

© Instagram Will Kirk shared a new photo of his baby son

Will, 39, confirmed that he and his wife, Polly Snowdon had welcomed a baby boy on 2nd October. "Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister," he captioned a photo of the tiny tot.

Will and Polly, who married in 2021, are already parents to a two-year-old daughter. Born in July 2022, their first child's name has also been kept out of the spotlight. The couple are notoriously private about their family life, but Will has shared some adorable snaps of his daughter on Instagram.

Days after he and Polly welcomed their son, The Repair Shop star revealed that he'd headed out on a walk with his little bundle of joy. "Back in the sling of things," he wrote on Thursday 3rd October.

Among the comments, fans shared their well wishes. "Lovely news, well done the pair of you....enjoy these precious years with your babies, they grow up so fast," replied one. "Congratulations, another precious gift," added another.

Fans also commented on Will's surprising transformation, after spotting his facial hair in the photo. "New moustache AND a new baby, how overwhelming!! Lol," a follower remarked. "Dad moustache!" quipped a second.

Will and Polly, a qualified doctor, are thought to be raising their two children in Wandsworth, London. The couple, who shared their engagement news in 2020, have been married for three years, after tying the knot at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester. In March 2022, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2022, Will was asked about his fatherhood journey with his daughter.

"Absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child," he added.

Back in July, Will and Polly celebrated their daughter's second birthday, with the furniture restorer making his little girl a special gift. Speaking on The One Show, Will revealed his incredibly thoughtful plan: "She's going to be two in a couple of weeks so I'm currently making, I'm hand carving loads of wooden animals for her birthday," he said.